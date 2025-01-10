Back to Black Friday: the new Apple Watch 10 drops back to its lowest price yet

Even Apple tech is included in the ongoing Amazon Winter Sale this week. To celebrate the first month of the New Year, you can get the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for $329 (was $399) and invest in your fitness goals.

As part of Apple's latest smartwatch series, the Apple Watch 10 builds on hardware and health-tracking features from past generations. That way, you won't need to worry about falling behind on technology anytime soon. Amazon offers 42 and 46mm cases and small to large bands, so be sure the variation you select will match your wrist size.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch with all its latest upgrades integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

In its Apple Watch Series 10 review, TechRadar highlighted the larger display and thinner, more comfortable build. For context, the Apple Watch 10 features a 30% larger screen than past models despite its overall lighter, leaner design.

The Apple Watch 10 is especially useful for meeting fitness goals because of how it can track your workouts and health metrics. Its 50m water and IP6X-certified dust resistance also protects it during water sports and outdoor excursions. Advanced health insights include ECG for monitoring heart rate or irregular heart rhythm and even overnight health metrics that can identify sleep apnea.

In addition to monitoring your health, it integrates with Apple devices to keep track of messages you might receive from your phone, tablet, or MacBook. It also features fast charging that can reach 80% battery in just 30 minutes, so you don't need to wait for long to use it again.

If you're interested in a less advanced smartwatch, I'd recommend checking out the best Apple Watches and best fitness trackers 2024 for alternatives. The best wearable and fitness tech of CES 2025 might also give insight into future wearables to watch out for.