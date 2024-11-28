Amid the Black Friday frenzy this £180 saving certainly perked me up

This is one deal Black Friday deal not to be slept on, with an impressive £180 saving, you can buy the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte at Amazon for £349 (was £529.99).



I'm buzzing about this 34% saving, and there are plenty more deals to get excited about in our roundup of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals, too.

Today's best De'Longhi La Specialista Arte deal

De'Longhi La Specialista: was £529.99 now £349 at Amazon There's over a third to be saved on this manual bean-to-cup coffee machine. We're fans of the De'Longhi La Specialista range here at TechRadar, so this £180 saving is looking extra tasty right now. As this is a lightning deal, we don't know how long it will hang around. So, if you're prone to that FOMO feeling, I'd recommend jumping on this offer while you can.

While I've not tested the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte specifically, I've tested the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo, which is similar aside from some extra bells and whistles, and so I'm confident that the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte will be worth the £349 investment.

We've spent a lot of time testing coffee machines here at TechRadar, so we've picked our favourites and made them into a list of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, and the best espresso machines. It's worth having a scan through to see if there are any other coffee machines that catch your eye.

