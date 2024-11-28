Amid the Black Friday frenzy this £180 saving certainly perked me up
Take advantage of this lightning deal now, because De'Longer you leave it, the less there'll be
This is one deal Black Friday deal not to be slept on, with an impressive £180 saving, you can buy the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte at Amazon for £349 (was £529.99).
I'm buzzing about this 34% saving, and there are plenty more deals to get excited about in our roundup of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals, too.
Today's best De'Longhi La Specialista Arte deal
There's over a third to be saved on this manual bean-to-cup coffee machine. We're fans of the De'Longhi La Specialista range here at TechRadar, so this £180 saving is looking extra tasty right now. As this is a lightning deal, we don't know how long it will hang around. So, if you're prone to that FOMO feeling, I'd recommend jumping on this offer while you can.
While I've not tested the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte specifically, I've tested the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo, which is similar aside from some extra bells and whistles, and so I'm confident that the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte will be worth the £349 investment.
We've spent a lot of time testing coffee machines here at TechRadar, so we've picked our favourites and made them into a list of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, and the best espresso machines. It's worth having a scan through to see if there are any other coffee machines that catch your eye.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.