Black Friday espresso machine deals 2022: early sales and predictions

If you're looking to score a Black Friday espresso machine deal this year, then you've come to the right place. The popular espresso maker is one of the best coffee makers around but comes with a pricey tag which is why the upcoming Black Friday deals event is one of the best opportunities to grab a bargain.



Home coffee consumption saw an inevitable rise during the pandemic, with nearly a quarter of Americans buying new coffee machines last year (PR newswire (opens in new tab)). Throughout the long Black Friday weekend, coffee machines were among the top three most searched-for home appliances, according to data analyst Edge by Ascential (opens in new tab), with household brands DeLonghi, Nespresso, and Tassimo proving popular once again.

That said, we are expecting Black Friday espresso machine deals to start pulling through from the beginning of next month, thanks to early sales launched by retailers like Amazon. If the event is anything like last year, prices rose during October, which was then cut back to the lowest price they had been in a while during the first couple of weeks of November.

However, over recent years retailers have tended to spread discounts out over a longer period, often with slightly weaker price cuts. Weaker discounts this Holiday Season may be another trend, fuelled by fears around inflation, rising prices, and the cost of living crisis. According to Adobe's Holiday Shopping Trends & Insight report (opens in new tab), prices of products in the Appliances category dipped by 14% in 2020 but only by 4% in 2021.



In this guide, we'll tell you what kind of Black Friday espresso machine deals to expect, when they'll launch, and what kind of brands and models will be on sale.

Today's best Espresso machine deals

We're not expecting any official Black Friday espresso machine deals to surface until we're a little closer to the event date (November 25), but that doesn't mean that retailers and manufacturers will hold back from offering discounts in the interim. There are always espresso and coffee machine deals (opens in new tab) around, so if you need a new coffee maker, here are the best sites to browse.

Should you wait for Black Friday espresso machine deals?

Most of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals will land a week or so before Black Friday proper. If last year is anything to go by, Adobe's 2021 holiday shopping trends and insight (opens in new tab) report shares that prices of Appliances (including espresso machines) actually increased during October, which was then cut back at the beginning of November.

Adobe 2021 holiday shopping trends and insight on appliances (Image credit: Adobe)

We are starting to see some price cuts on espresso machines begin to trickle through during the first week of October, which will see you make some savings of up to $150 / £150 on select machines, but are there more savings to be had? It is too early to tell.

We can't be sure exactly what Black Friday espresso machine deals will be this year due to supply chain issues and a rise in inflation, but you'll typically find the best discounts during Black Friday so it may be worth the wait. If you're in a hurry to get an espresso machine from a specific brand that you want, then there's nothing to stop you from committing to buy one now; you just may save some money if you were to wait.

Black Friday espresso machine deals: our predictions

(Image credit: Nespresso)

How good will this years Black Friday espresso machine deals be?

Good, we think. Last year we saw the price for appliances (including coffee machines and more specific espresso machines) rise during October and then start dropping at the end of the month. the lowest prices we saw was at the end of November, although stock was very limited.

We expect the trend to be the same this year, with 2021 models now more heavily reduced than last year. We may even see some 2022 models in the sales although we don't expect them to be heavily discounted, it'll just be a sweetener.

What Black Friday espresso deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Espresso coffee machines are one of the most sought after types of coffee makers. Brands such as De'Longhi, Sage / Breville, Smeg and Nespresso all have something different to offer, as featured in our best espresso machine (opens in new tab) buyers guide, depending on what you're looking for in a coffee machine.

It's no surprise that Black Friday espresso deals are a high search term around this time of year as we all look to save some money on our coffee consumption. The types of deals we're expecting to see are going to be pretty much in line with what we saw last year in 2021. For example, the Nespresso Vertuo Next had a 20% discount in the US and a 48% discount in the UK, although we have seen it cheaper in previous years.

Hopefully, we'll see even bigger and better deals on espresso coffee machines this year because brands and resellers will be wanting to encourage you to spend your money. The deals will need to be made attractive so we may even see some packs of coffee and boxes of pods bundled in to the offer. It'll all help.

Last years best Black Friday espresso machine deals

A good way to get a sense of the type of deals on offer during Black Friday 2022 is to have a look at last years. We saw most of the espresso machines reduced at the beginning of November, although we didn't see many (if any) drop to any where near to 50% off. Here's a handful of the biggest savings that we saw.

US: Last year's best espresso Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino: $209 $164 at Amazon

Save $45 - Alternatively, if you prefer long, milk-based coffee drinks, you can pick up a bundle featuring the Nespresso Vertuo Next with an Aeroccino milk frother. Once again, this isn't the best price we've seen for this bundle - it dropped to $146.96 during the holiday sales period last year, but it's still good value for money.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid KES6503ER Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This stylish espresso machine from coveted brand KitchenAid is now down to its lowest price ever thanks to a 20% discount. The stylish res appliance also has a built-in steam wand for texturizing milk and can brew espresso in 45 seconds. This marks the first price cut we've seen on this espresso machine since its launch earlier this year.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi EC9355M La Specialista Prestigio Espresso Machine: $849.95 $699.95 at Amazon

Save $150 - There's a hefty saving on this espresso machine, which comes with an integrated coffee grinder, ensuring you can create the freshest, smoothest espresso at home in a couple of minutes. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, which comes with a built-in steam wand for texturizing milk.

UK: Last year's best espresso Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee machine: £79 £39.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £39.50 - Amazon has slashed 50% off the price of this smaller, more compact Lavazza pod coffee machine. It takes just 25 seconds to brew smooth espresso from a capsule and has a 0.6-liter water tank so you won't constantly be filling it up every time you want your caffeine fix. This discount brings the coffee machine down to a new-record low price, beating those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next: £149 £79 at Amazon

Save £70 - Amazon has also knocked 48% off the grey version of the Nespresso Vertuo Next, taking it down to £78, which is £1 better than the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. However, this is a limited-time deal so we don't know how long it will last. If you prefer the softer grey Hue to white when we'd recommend you snap up this Nespresso deal now.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Dinamica Plus ECAM370: £949.99 £699.00 at Amazon

Save £250 - Prefer to leave the hard work of brewing coffee to someone else? This De'Longhi bean-to-cup machine, which has been discounted by 26%, can take on the role of barista, producing coffee-shop-worthy hot drinks at the touch of a button. It also features an integrated milk carafe that automatically adds the correct volume to longer milk-based drinks to really feel like the coffee shop is in your home. The discount makes it just 4p shy of the record-low price of £652.96 we saw earlier this year.

3 pro tips for buying an espresso machine on Black Friday

1. Consider last years model

Discounts on older espresso coffee machines are to be expected in Black Friday 2022. When we say older, we mean last years model. Espresso machines are slower to age than phones and computers, so a good way to go about getting a new coffee maker is to look beyond the launch date and look at the reviews.

2. Look for deals sooner rather than later

There's usually always a deal on an espresso machine. Retailers are going to want to build up the Black Friday momentum so deals are going to be popping up more regularly from hereon in. Although we're not sure exactly what will be in the sale and what discounts will be available to cash in on, our feeling is that you won't have to wait until the main event to get a new espresso machine.

3. Shop around

Amazon isn't the only place to shop. In the US, Best Buy and Wayfair often have some deals that are gems. And in the UK, Argos and John Lewis often have some exclusive deals which are unique to them.

Bundles are also a good way to save money on a new espresso machine and coffee. Same day delivery or same day collection is also a service available with Argos in the UK.

3 best espresso machines to watch out for

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB comes with an integrated grinder that can hold 0.55lb / 250g of beans and lets you customize the grind's coarseness from eight levels. We were impressed that the coffee was rich and intense, with a stable crema that reformed when we sprinkled sugar on top. However, we were disappointed there was some dripping once espresso had been brewed and only some components are dishwasher-safe.

Priced at $699.95 / £529.99, we've seen the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB with various discounts over the past year. In fact, it's currently on offer now with $150 / £95.99 knocked off the retail price. We hoping to see even more money off as we approach Black Friday, although this does depend on stock levels.

Read our full review: De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB

(Image credit: Sage)

Known as Sage in the UK or Breville in the US and Australia, the Barista Express is a mid-range model and sits above the entry-level espresso machine - the Bambino (opens in new tab). It has a built-in burr grinder but, you’ll need to tamp the coffee yourself. We think that it's a great machine if you want to be your own at-home barista, but that also means it's not the best choice if you just want fuss-free coffee whenever you feel like it.

Although currently priced higher than the De'Longhi espresso machine above, the Sage The Barista Express / Breville The Barista Express is a mid-range machine from the brand. It is expensive at $849.95 / £769, yep, but it currently has £40 in the UK at AO.com (opens in new tab) and we expect this discount to be more (in the US and UK) the closer we get to Black Friday.

Read our full review: Sage The Barista Express

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The Nespresso Vertuo Next will make an espresso with minimal effort. It's a single-serve coffee machine and, as such, makes far less mess than a traditional espresso machine, as the ground coffee is contained within an aluminum capsule. Five different drink sizes can be made, and during testing the machine produced smooth coffee, topped with a thick crema. We were disappointed that it lacks a milk frother though for texturizing.

It's an espresso machine that is regularly on offer, and is already a cheap coffee machine priced at $179.95 / £150. You can currently save 33% off the Nespresso Vertuo Next on Amazon UK (opens in new tab) and we expect this not to be the only offer we see on the machine in the lead up to Black Friday 2022.

Read our full review: Nespresso Vertuo Next