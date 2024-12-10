The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great budget tablet and it's even cheaper today

There’s no need to spend a fortune to enjoy one of the better tablet deals around. Whether it’s for a gift this year or something to treat yourself with, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Amazon US for $149 (was $220) with the same tablet at Amazon UK for £154 (was £239).

Both these tablets are very almost at their lowest-ever price. Technically, each has been lower earlier in the year but we’re talking one cent lower in the US or three pence less in the UK. Essentially, this is as low as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus gets and super-tempting for anyone seeking a cheap Android tablet.

While the Apple iPad 10.2 rules things when it comes to the best tablet on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a good bet for Android fans. It has a large 11-inch LCD screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, and strong performance. For relaxing on the couch or keeping the kids busy, you’ll be happy.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $220 now $149 at Amazon Able to open multiple apps at once while also offering kid-friendly features, you’ll be surprised how versatile the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is. It’s slim and lightweight so you can easily toss it in your bag or use it on the move. Just consider upgrading its storage as 64GB is pretty low, but you can add removable storage should you run out of space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £154 at Amazon Similarly cheap in the UK with a 36% discount, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is sleek and stylish. It has some great security features but also it works well to entertain kids or offers a great way of watching a show in bed or on your commute. Again, consider expanding that storage if you plan on using it for storing a lot of files or apps.

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets around. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn’t on that list, it’s a good budget option with the earlier A8 in our look at the best cheap tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a reasonable all-rounder for the price. Its screen is large while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 69 CPU is competent for the price range. One big highlight is its Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers which provide extra oomph. Whatever your intentions, you’re likely to be able to achieve it with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

There are other Samsung tablet deals if you prefer something different. If you’d prefer something from Apple, there are excellent iPad deals in the run up to the end of the year too.