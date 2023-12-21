The Google Pixel Tablet is still at this record-low price for the holiday season

Google's Pixel Tablet is one of the most versatile slates the company has ever produced; serving as a great smart home hub that magnetically detaches from its speaker dock to become a portable slate, ideal for use around the house or on a long car or train ride. Right now, it's also available with some great discounts too.

Amazon is your best port of call in the US, where the retailer has sliced a significant $100 off the standard $499 asking price, while in the UK, using the discount code we mention further down, you can stack a 5% reduction on the existing £100 off that Google has already served the Pixel Tablet up with this Christmas.

If you're in the market for a smart and stylish tablet that offers more versatility than most (especially thanks to the included speaker dock) without breaking the bank, then the Pixel Tablet is a great choice, handily earning its place on our rundown of the best Android tablets and even some of the best tablets.

Holiday season Google Pixel Tablet deals (US)

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $499 now $399 on Amazon

Google Pixel Tablets are excellent, high-quality devices that come with a speaker/charging dock that keeps the tablet powered up and on at all times. It also features an 11-inch display that's optimized with Android apps, comes with Google TV and Chromecast, and works with other Google Pixel devices too. The same offer is available on the 256B model too.

Christmas Google Pixel Tablet deals (UK)

Google Pixel Tablet: was £599 now £474.05 from the Google Store

Right now, not only does the same £100 Pixel Tablet discount available on Amazon UK exist on Google's store, but if you buy direct from Google, you can also use the code GoogleStoreGB5 at checkout to get a further 5% off, bringing the price down to an all-time low.

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was £599 now £499 on Amazon

Similar to Amazon's US deal, you can also grab either the 128GB or 256GB version of the Google Pixel Tablet with £100 off in the UK too.

More Google Pixel Tablet deals

