The Google Pixel Tablet is at its lowest-ever price thanks to Amazon Prime Day

We may be onto day two of Amazon Prime Day but the deals keep on coming for anyone seeking the latest tech for less.

Currently, you can buy the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon US for $349 (was $499.99) or UK-based readers can pay £299 (was £399) at Amazon UK. In both cases, these are record-low prices for the tablet so if you’re keen to step away from the usual option of an iPad or Samsung Galaxy tablet, this is a great opportunity.

The Google Pixel Tablet isn’t featured in our guide to the best tablets but it still looks like a great option for anyone seeking a reliable tablet. It has an 11-inch screen and it’s powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip with Google AI keeping things ticking along nicely.

The tablet has never seen a price cut in the UK while the lowest it’s dipped in the US is to $379 so you save an extra $30 compared to its price just yesterday.

Today’s best Google Pixel Tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet: was $499.99 now $349 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet aims to be part tablet, part speaker combo. With this deal, you get the speaker dock included so you can use it as a stylish-looking home hub or digital photo frame before browsing the internet or whatever else you have planned via the 11-inch screen. It’s simple to manage all your smart home equipment while there are plenty of Android apps to check out.

Google Pixel Tablet: was £399 now £299 at Amazon UK

The Amazon UK deal for the Google Pixel Tablet lacks the speaker dock but it’s still a useful tablet. There’s a battery life of up to 12 hours and it works well for streaming shows, playing games, or simply browsing online. It’s a good-looking tablet which you could always delegate to the kids on a long journey. This is the first time we’ve seen a discount on the Google Pixel Tablet on Amazon UK.

In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we explained how the tablet offers great value as it doubles as a smart display. It’s a little smaller than you would expect but there’s great performance and sound here.

It has useful Home Screen controls even if some apps can look a little cumbersome compared to using on your phone. The highlight is how well it streams shows with a vibrant screen and immersive audio making it a strong entertainment device.

The Google Pixel Tablet is also great for playing games and even editing photos due to its speedy processor and useful features you’d only otherwise see on Google Pixel phones.

There are, of course, plenty of other tablet deals around including iPads and Samsung tablets. There’s only a matter of hours left for Amazon Prime Day tablet deals so decision time is fast approaching.

