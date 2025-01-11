How to watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25: free live streams and TV channels, Wild Card Round

NFL Playoffs broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Green Bay Packers player is tackled by a Chicago Bears player during an NFL game
(Image credit: Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 live streams, with six of 14 teams set to be eliminated in the opening Wild Card Round this weekend. Below we have all the info on how to watch NFL Playoffs from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

As the only player with multiple MVP awards to never reach the Super Bowl, there's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Lamar Jackson, whose Ravens are up against the Steelers. Sam Darnold will make his first ever Playoff start in what could be the game of the week, the Vikings vs Rams, while we're all waiting for Mike Evans vs Marshon Lattimore to blow up in the Commanders vs Buccaneers game.

As top seeds, the Chiefs and Lions have a bye to the Divisional Round, and both teams have plenty of thinking to do in their downtime. The Chiefs are back-to-back reigning champions, but their unprecedented streak of 16 consecutive one-score victories suggests that something is broken. The Lions' defense, meanwhile, has been brought to its knees by injuries. 

Here's where to watch NFL Playoffs live streams online from anywhere – starting with FREE options.

How to watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • NFL postseason: Sat, Jan 11 – Sun, Feb 9
  • Wild Card Round: Sat, Jan 11 – Mon, Jan 13

Best free streams

Can I watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 for free?

Yes! In some countries around the world you can watch the NFL Playoffs for free.

Every game will be on free-to-air TV in both Australia and New Zealand, courtesy of 7Mate and 7Plus, and TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus, respectively.

Use a VPN to watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Other, non-English language NFL free streams can be found on M6 (France), ProSieben (Germany), and Azteca 7 (Mexico).

Use a VPN to watch any NFL Playoffs 2024/25 stream

How to watch 2024/25 NFL Playoffs live streams in the US

The 2024/25 NFL Playoffs games are split across multiple channels in the US, but you don't need to subscribe to all of them in order to watch the vast majority of the action.

OTT service Sling TV would be our top recommendation.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX and NBC in select markets. Between them, these channels are showing seven of the 12 NFL Playoff games, plus the Super Bowl. 

The usual cost is $65.99 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The only relevant services missing from Sling's lineup are CBS, which is showing four games, and Prime Video, which is showing one.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network – all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL Playoffs.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

Every game that's being shown on CBS will also be available to live stream via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

NFL Playoffs schedule 2024/25

What is the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs schedule?

(All times ET)

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, January 11
4.30pm – Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans – CBS, Paramount Plus
8pm – Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens – Prime Video

Sunday, January 12
1pm – Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills – CBS, Paramount Plus
4.30pm – Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles – FOX
8pm – Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 13
8pm – Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, January 18
4.30pm – TBA vs TBA – CBS, FOX, ABC/ESPN or NBC
8pm – TBA vs TBA – CBS, FOX, ABC/ESPN or NBC

Sunday, January 19
3pm – TBA vs TBA – CBS, FOX, ABC/ESPN or NBC
6.30pm – TBA vs TBA – CBS, FOX, ABC/ESPN or NBC

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday, January 26
3pm – TBA Championship Game – FOX
6:30pm – TBA Championship Game – CBS, Paramount Plus

How to watch 2024/25 NFL Playoffs live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL in the UK, with every game of the Playoffs set to be shown on Sky Sports NFL. 

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

However, the NFL Game Pass price has now fallen to just £15.99 for the rest of the season.

The Super Bowl will be on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX, as well as Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass. Of those, however, NFL Game Pass will be the only service showing the ads.

Official NFL Playoffs 2024/25 broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

When do the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs start?

The 2024/25 NFL Playoffs start on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

The Playoffs comprise three rounds: the Wild Card Round (Saturday, January 11 – Monday, January 13), the Divisional Round (Saturday, January 18 – Sunday, January 19), and the Championship Round (Sunday, January 26), before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.

Are there any 2024/25 NFL Playoff byes?

The two respective top seeds have earned a first-round bye: AFC West champions the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC North champions the Detroit Lions.

Both top seeds are also guaranteed home-field advantage throughout.

Can I watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

