Commanders vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFC Championship Game online for free

Live stream Commanders vs Eagles on Fox via Sling TV; Free on 7Plus in Australia

No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host No.6 Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship game this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and you can watch Commanders vs Eagles live online and on TV with our guide below.

With a Super Bowl berth on the line this East NFC showdown will see the winner earn a trip to New Orleans to play the winner of the AFC title game between No.1 Kansas City Chiefs and No.2 Buffalo Bills.

Philly are the favorites as Nick Sirianni's team look for their second conference championship in three years. Washington, meanwhile, will hope rookie sensation Jayden Daniels can lead the Commanders to their first Big Game since 1991.

Read for the final NFL Playoff of the season? Here's where to watch and stream Commanders vs Eagles online, from anywhere and for free.

How to stream Commanders vs Eagles Key Dates Date: Sunday, January 26

Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best streams FOX – via Sling TV (USA)

FREE – 7Plus (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Abroad? No worries. Use a VPN to watch Commanders vs Eagles for FREE on your usual streaming service above when outside the country.

Use a VPN to watch any Commanders vs Eagles stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Commanders vs Eagles free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Commanders vs Eagles live streams in the US

The Commanders vs Eagles will air on FOX. The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

You can stream Fox via Sling TV in select markets. FOX will also air Super Bowl LIX. Subscribe to Sling and you'll get a get a discount on your first month.

Fans based in the US can watch the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl on Sling TV. The 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to tune in without cable.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and ABC – all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL and much more. Prices start at $79.99 after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Commanders vs Eagles live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL in the UK, with Commanders vs Eagles and the Super Bowl set to be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

However, the NFL Game Pass price has now fallen to just £9.99 for the rest of the season. Game Pass is also the only network that can show the American Super Bowl feed, complete with ads.

When does Commanders vs Eagles start? The Commanders/Eagles clash kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Sunday, January 26. That's 7am AEDT on Monday, January 27 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Commanders vs Eagles for free? Yes. Commanders vs Eagles is free-to-air TV in both Australia and New Zealand, courtesy of 7Mate and 7Plus, and TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus, respectively. Use a VPN to watch Commanders vs Eagles for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Can I watch Commanders vs Eagles on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser and watch the Commanders vs Eagles NFC Championship showdown live. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

2025 NFC Championship Game broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast every single game of the 2024 NFL season. Select games are also shown on TSN and/or CTV. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 NFL season across Latin America. Argentina ESPN and Fox Sports share the rights to NFL coverage in Argentina. Mexico The 2024 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Azteca Deportes, and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico. Caribbean You can watch the 2024 NFL season unfold on ESPN and Rush Sports across the Caribbean.

Europe

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ DAZN holds the broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland. Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2024 coverage on traditional TV networks. France Free-to-air M6 will show one 2024 NFL game per week in France. Further coverage is available via beIN Sports. Balkans Pay TV provider Arena Sport holds the NFL rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Bulgaria You can watch NFL action on Max Sport in Bulgaria. Czech Republic Premier Sport has the rights to show NFL 2024/25 games on television in the Czech Republic. Denmark You can watch the 2024 NFL season on TV 2 Sport in Denmark. Finland TV4 Media holds the rights to the NFL in Finland. Germany While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL and free-to-air ProSieben. Greece Greeks can watch NFL coverage on Cosmote Sport. Hungary Arena4 will air coverage of the 2024 NFL season in Hungary. Iceland Select NFL games will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport in Iceland. Netherlands ESPN holds the rights to the NFL in the Netherlands. Norway NFL fans in Norway can watch select matchups on VG+. Poland DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Poland, but select games will also be shown on Polsat Sport. Sweden Swedish NFL fans can catch the action on TV4 Media. Turkey S Sport will show the 2024 NFL season unfold in Turkey.

Asia

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ China Tencent is the main NFL rights-holder in China, though regional coverage will be provided by SMG Great Sports (in Shanghai) and GDTV Sports (in Guangdong Province). Hong Kong The NFL is available to watch via Now Sports in Hong Kong. India Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India, with live streaming coverage available via Disney+ Hotstar. Indonesia Indonesia's Mola service has the broadcast rights for the 2024 NFL season. Japan Broadcaster Nippon TV Gtasu has the rights to show NFL live streams in Japan. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines can watch plenty of the action on Premier Sports. South Korea Viewers in South Korea can watch the NFL on Coupang Play. Thailand Thai NFL fans can watch a huge number of games on TrueVisions.

Oceania

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Australia Free-to-air 7Mate will show every game of the NFL Playoffs, both on TV and online via 7Plus, as well as the Super Bowl. ESPN and Kayo Sports also have NFL Playoffs broadcasting rights. New Zealand TVNZ will show every game of the NFL Playoffs on TV and online via TVNZ Plus.