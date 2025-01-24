Commanders vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFC Championship Game online for free

Where to watch Sunday's blockbuster NFL playoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders smiles after an NFL football wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Live stream Commanders vs Eagles on Fox via Sling TV; Free on 7Plus in Australia

No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles host No.6 Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship game this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and you can watch Commanders vs Eagles live online and on TV with our guide below.

With a Super Bowl berth on the line this East NFC showdown will see the winner earn a trip to New Orleans to play the winner of the AFC title game between No.1 Kansas City Chiefs and No.2 Buffalo Bills.

Philly are the favorites as Nick Sirianni's team look for their second conference championship in three years. Washington, meanwhile, will hope rookie sensation Jayden Daniels can lead the Commanders to their first Big Game since 1991.

Read for the final NFL Playoff of the season? Here's where to watch and stream Commanders vs Eagles online, from anywhere and for free.

How to stream Commanders vs Eagles

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, January 26
  • Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Abroad? No worries. Use a VPN to watch Commanders vs Eagles for FREE on your usual streaming service above when outside the country.

Use a VPN to watch any Commanders vs Eagles stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Commanders vs Eagles free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Commanders vs Eagles live streams in the US

The Commanders vs Eagles will air on FOX. The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

You can stream Fox via Sling TV in select markets. FOX will also air Super Bowl LIX. Subscribe to Sling and you'll get a get a discount on your first month.

Get a discount on your first month of Sling TV

Get a discount on your first month of Sling TV
Fans based in the US can watch the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl on Sling TV. The 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to tune in without cable.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and ABC – all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL and much more. Prices start at $79.99 after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Commanders vs Eagles live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the NFL in the UK, with Commanders vs Eagles and the Super Bowl set to be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

However, the NFL Game Pass price has now fallen to just £9.99 for the rest of the season. Game Pass is also the only network that can show the American Super Bowl feed, complete with ads.

When does Commanders vs Eagles start?

The Commanders/Eagles clash kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Sunday, January 26. That's 7am AEDT on Monday, January 27 for fans based in Australia.

Can I watch Commanders vs Eagles for free?

Yes. Commanders vs Eagles is free-to-air TV in both Australia and New Zealand, courtesy of 7Mate and 7Plus, and TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus, respectively.

Use a VPN to watch Commanders vs Eagles for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Can I watch Commanders vs Eagles on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser and watch the Commanders vs Eagles NFC Championship showdown live.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

2025 NFC Championship Game broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

