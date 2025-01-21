How to watch the AFC Championship Game on Paramount Plus

You can watch the AFC Championship Game on Paramount Plus in just a few days time: the annual semi-final playoff is played on the final Sunday of January each year, and for 2025 that means Sunday, January 26.

To say this is a big deal would be a big understatement, because of course this game is the one that decides which AFC team is going to face off against the NFC champion in Super Bowl 59.

This year the AFC rivals are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The NFC rivals are the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Commanders, and their game is first in the afternoon. The AFC game is in the evening.

Can I watch the AFC Championship 2025 for free? There are a few options here. If you're in the US and have a subscription that includes CBS, you can watch it on that. Similarly you can view on Paramount Plus either on your existing subscription or with the free trial if you haven't subscribed before. Other US streamers that also carry CBS include Fubo TV, Hulu and YouTube TV. Use a VPN to watch the AFC Championship Game 2024/25 on your Paramount Plus account if you are away from home.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual NFL Playoffs free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch 2024/25 AFC Championship live streams in the US

The 2024/25 NFL Playoffs games are split across multiple channels in the US, but you don't need to subscribe to all of them in order to watch the vast majority of the action.

Normally the OTT service Sling TV would be our top recommendation, but the AFC Championship is on CBS – the one key service missing from the Sling TV line-up.

That means you'll need to either tune in via Paramount Plus, which will be streaming the game live, or via CBS either on cable or via an online subscription service that includes it: Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV or Hulu and Live TV.

Every game that's being shown on CBS will also be available to live stream via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also opt for an annual subscription, which will offer more than 20% savings.

Paramount Plus with Showtime annual plan: was $155.88 now $119.99 at Paramount Plus

This is a standard deal for Paramount Plus' premium plan with Showtime, but it's worth knowing about as it offers a 23% discount on an annual subscription. Opt between the plan's monthly or yearly rate and enjoy a 7-day Paramount Plus free trial off the bat. There are also Paramount Plus coupon codes to take advantage of, so don't ignore those.

Fubo costs more but gives you all the games. Its line-up includes CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and ABC – all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL Playoffs. Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

It's worth considering Sling for the next season, and for other sports. The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX and NBC in select markets. Between them, these channels are showing four of the remaining six NFL Playoff games, plus the Super Bowl. The usual cost is $65.99 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

NFL Playoffs schedule 2024/25

What is the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs schedule? (All times ET) CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND Sunday, January 26

3pm – Commanders vs. Eagles Championship Game – FOX

6:30pm – Chiefs vs. Bills Championship Game – CBS, Paramount Plus

When do the 2024/25 NFL Playoffs start? The 2024/25 NFL Playoffs started on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The Playoffs comprise three rounds: the Wild Card Round (Saturday, January 11 – Monday, January 13) and the Divisional Round (Saturday, January 18 – Sunday, January 19) are now complete. That leaves us with just the Championship Round (Sunday, January 26), before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. For a more in-depth overview of how to watch the NFL Playoffs 2024/25, including which free live streams and TV channels as well as streaming services are showing the games in different regions, check out our guide linked above.

Are there any 2024/25 NFL Playoff byes? The two respective top seeds earned a first-round bye: AFC West champions the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFC North champions the Detroit Lions. Both top seeds were also guaranteed home-field advantage throughout.

Can I watch NFL Playoffs 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).