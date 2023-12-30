Florida State vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Orange Bowl 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a Florida State vs Georgia live stream

You can watch a Florida State vs Georgia live stream on ESPN in the US. College football fans in Australia can watch Orange Bowl 2023 on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Florida State vs Georgia is being shown on TSN, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 30 Kick-off: 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT (Dec 31) TV channel: ESPN Live stream: TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Florida State vs Georgia preview

They should rename the 2023 Orange Bowl the Uncomforta-Bowl (or Load-of-Bowl) in honor of the hoopla triggered by the CFP Selection Committee's tenuous decision to rank both Florida State and Georgia outside the top four, and it's safe to say the the clash at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday will go down in college football infamy.

To recap, the Seminoles made unwanted history as the first unbeaten Power 5 conference champion to miss out on the playoffs. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were on a 29-game winning streak – including back-to-back national championships – before losing the SEC title game by a field goal. That solitary defeat dropped them from No.1 to No.6 in the rankings.

Starting QB Jordan Travis' leg break is what bumped Florida State down the pecking order, and such has been the strength of feeling around the Seminoles' sub that the ACC Player of the Year has even felt moved to apologise for the timing of his injury. Despite impressing, backup Tate Rodemaker hasn't had enough minutes to win the jury over, though a concussion means that FSU's QB3 Brock Glenn may need to take the reins on Saturday.

The good news for Glenn is that the Seminoles defense has restricted opponents to 20 points or fewer in nine straight games. That said, during that stretch they haven't come up against an offense helmed by Carson Beck, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Follow our guide on how to watch Florida State vs Georgia wherever you are and live stream NCAA Bowl games this season.

Florida State vs Georgia live stream: watch in the US without cable

College football fans can watch Florida State vs Georgia on ESPN in the US, with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday afternoon. How to watch Florida State vs Georgia without cable: If you don't have ESPN on cable, fear not. A subscription to the OTT streaming service Sling TV would get you access to 41 of this season's 43 Bowl games. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, and usually costs $40. Sling Blue carries Fox and NBC in select markets, and usually costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange + Blue plan, meanwhile, gets you all of the channels above for $60. Whichever plan you choose, you'll get a discount on your first month if you're a new user. The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each. A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan, but not CW Network.

How to watch Florida State vs Georgia from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Florida State vs Georgia in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Florida State vs Georgia from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Florida State vs Georgia

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Florida State vs Georgia live stream in Canada

Florida State vs Georgia, along with every other Bowl game, is being shown by TSN in Canada. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Orange Bowl live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the game due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred Florida State vs Georgia coverage wherever you are.

Florida State vs Georgia live stream in the UK

The Florida State vs Georgia game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9pm GMT on Saturday night. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Orange Bowl 2023 as if you were at home.

