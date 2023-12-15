How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24: live stream college football from anywhere, schedule, kick-off times, TV channels

As the last to follow a four-team format before expanding to 12 teams next year, the 2023/24 Bowl season marks the end of an era for the college football playoffs, and the stiff-arm doled out to the unbeaten Florida State Seminoles by the CFP Selection Committee has piled the pressure on the Alabama Crimson Tide (4), the beneficiaries of the snub, to justify their place.

Nick Saban's men will face Jim Harbaugh's equally controversial Michigan Wolverines (1) in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, before the Washington Huskies (2) take on the Texas Longhorns (3) in the Sugar Bowl. Both games act as semi-finals for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which is set for Monday, January 8.

Those two are the last of the New Year's Six Bowl games, which begin with the Cotton Bowl Classic between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers on Friday, December 29. The Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl are set for Saturday, December 30, and the Fiesta Bowl will take place immediately before the playoff semis. The full schedule is listed just below.

Whichever school you root for, read on and we'll show you the best and cheapest ways to watch NCAA Bowl games for the 2023/24 college football season.

NCAA Bowl 2023/24 on Sling

Ignoring the free trial offers that you've probably already used, OTT streaming service Sling TV is going to be the most cost-effective way to watch the NCAA Bowl games. It's a reliable service, reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Fox and NBC in select markets, as part of its combined Sling Orange & Blue bundle. The usual cost is $60 month, but if you're new to the service, or a returning customer, you can get your first month for half-price. The channels listed above are showing of 41 of the 43 Bowl games. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

NCAA Bowl fixtures 2023/24

(All times ET)

Saturday, December 16

11am: Myrtle Beach Bowl (Georgia Southern vs Ohio) - ESPN

12pm: Celebration Bowl (Florida A&M vs Howard) - ABC, ESPN3

2.15pm: New Orleans Bowl (Jacksonville State vs Louisiana) - ESPN

3.30pm: Cure Bowl (Miami (Ohio) vs Appalachian State) - ABC, ESPN3

5.45pm: New Mexico Bowl (Fresno State vs New Mexico State) - ESPN

7.30pm - LA Bowl (UCLA vs Boise State) - ABC, ESPN3

9.15pm: Independence Bowl (Texas Tech vs Cal) - ESPN

Monday, December 18

2.30pm: Famous Toastery Bowl (Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion) - ESPN

Tuesday, December 19

9pm: Frisco Bowl (Marshall vs UTSA) - ESPN

Thursday, December 21

8pm: Boca Raton Bowl (USF vs Syracuse) - ESPN

Friday, December 22

6.30pm: Gasparilla Bowl (Georgia Tech vs UCF) - ESPN

Saturday, December 23

12pm: Birmingham Bowl (Troy vs Duke) - ABC, ESPN3

12pm: Camellia Bowl (Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois) - ESPN

3.30pm: Armed Forces Bowl (Air Force vs James Madison) - ABC, ESPN3

3.30pm: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Georgia State vs Utah State - ESPN

7pm: 68 Ventures Bowl (Eastern Michigan vs South Alabama) - ESPN

7.30pm: Las Vegas Bowl (Northwestern vs Utah) - ABC, ESPN3

10.30pm: Hawai'i Bowl (San Jose State vs Coastal Carolina) - ESPN

Tuesday, December 26

2pm: Quick Lane Bowl (Bowling Green vs Minnesota) - ESPN

5.30pm: First Responder Bowl (Texas State vs Rice) - ESPN

9pm: Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Kansas vs UNLV) - ESPN

Wednesday, December 27

2pm: Military Bowl (Tulane vs Virginia Tech) - ESPN

5.30pm: Duke's Mayo Bowl (North Carolina vs West Virginia) - ESPN

8pm: Holiday Bowl (Louisville vs Southern Cal) - Fox

9pm: Texas Bowl (Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M) - ESPN

Thursday, December 28

11am: Fenway Bowl (SMU vs Boston College) - ESPN

2.15pm: Pinstripe Bowl (Rutgers vs Miami (Fla)) - ESPN

5.45pm: Pop-Tarts Bowl (NC State vs Kansas State) - ESPN

9.15pm: Alamo Bowl (Oklahoma vs. Arizona) - ESPN

Friday, December 29

12pm: Gator Bowl (Clemson vs Kentucky) - ESPN

2pm: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Notre Dame vs Oregon State) CBS

3.30pm: Liberty Bowl (Memphis vs Iowa State) - ESPN

8pm: Cotton Bowl (Ohio State vs No. 9 Missouri) - ESPN

Saturday, December 30

12pm: Peach Bowl (Penn State vs Ole Miss) - ESPN

2pm: Music City Bowl (Auburn vs Maryland) - ABC, ESPN3

4pm: Orange Bowl (Florida State vs Georgia) - ESPN

4.30pm: Arizona Bowl (Wyoming vs Toledo) - CW Network, Barstool

Monday, January 1 2024

12pm: ReliaQuest Bowl (LSU vs Wisconsin) - ESPN2

1pm: Citrus Bowl (Iowa vs Tennessee) - ABC, ESPN3

1pm: Fiesta Bowl (Oregon vs Liberty) - ESPN

5pm: Rose Bowl (Michigan vs Alabama) - ESPN

8.45pm: Sugar Bowl (Washington vs Texas) - ESPN

Monday, January 8 2024

7.30pm: College Football Playoff National Championship Game - ESPN

You can use a VPN to watch NCAA bowl games from abroad. Full details on how to do that just below.

Watch from NCAA Bowl games from overseas

How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24 from outside your country

We've set out how you can watch the NCAA Bowl games in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to watch NCAA Bowl games from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming – and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch NCAA Bowl games

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US' for Sling.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – Sling for Americans abroad.

Watch NCAA Bowl 2023/24 around the globe

How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24 in the US without cable

As mentioned above, a Sling TV subscription would get you access to 41 of this season's 43 Bowl games. Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, and usually costs $40. Sling Blue carries Fox and NBC in select markets, and usually costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange + Blue plan, meanwhile, gets you all of the channels above for $60. Whichever plan you choose, you'll get a discount on your first month if you're a new user. The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each. A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, ESPN, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan, but not CW Network. A subscription costs $74.99 per month but you'll get 50% off your first month.

How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24 in the UK

Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights to college football in the UK. At the time of writing the broadcaster hasn't revealed which of this season's Bowl games it will be showing live, though we'd hazard a guess that it'll be a good chunk of them. Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch college football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24 in Canada

Every Bowl game is being shown on TSN in Canada, either on one of its TV channel or online. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to acollege football live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN Plus on a streaming-only basis for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the game you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred NCAA football coverage wherever you are.

How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2023/24 in Australia