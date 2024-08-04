How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 and stream finale online from anywhere

Raise your banners! Mount your steed! Whether you're Team Green or Black, the conclusion of House of the Dragon season 2 is certain to deliver epic drama, as our bitter enemies come to blows across Westeros – and one major character death is all but guaranteed. The season finale airs on Sunday, August 4, and we explain below how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 2 spoilers ahead*

The Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons” looks to reach an incendiary climax. Until recently, the Black Queen and her supporters have been rendered powerless on Dragonstone. But, thanks to “The White Worm” Mysaria, and the procurement of several badass dragon riders, the balance of power has finally shifted in their favor.

Following Rhaenyra's dragonseed drive, Vermithor and Silverwing are just two of the fire-breathing beasts ready to turn the Greens to toast. Lord Corlys Velaryon’s fleet dominates the seas, and the Riverlords have finally pledged their support to Daemon’s cause. The trailer for the finale shows the silver-haired prince at the head of an army of troops, commanding that they "show no mercy.” Don't ever change, Daemon!

The eighth and final episode is likely to see another central character death, too, and the unfolding of a major conflict known as the Battle of the Gullet. It’s one of the fiercest sea battles in Westerosi history, and which will find the Triarchy hired to target Lord Velaryon’s naval forces in an effort to bring the crippling blockade in King’s Landing to an end. Word is, it's going to be brutal.

Brace yourselves for the thrilling conclusion to what has been a brilliant sophomore season. Follow our guide here for how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 in the US

The red-hot season finale is here. House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 airs on HBO and streaming service Max at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 4. HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise you can get it through cord cutter options like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV. Alternatively, as mentioned, you can watch it through Max. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. It's also worth noting you can now get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle from $16.99 a month, throwing together Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon from anywhere

How to watch House of the Dragon online from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch the final episode of House of the Dragon, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch House of the Dragon from anywhere:

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, on Monday, August 5 at 2am BST. Fortunately, the episode will be shown again at 9pm on Monday evening. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 in Canada

You can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 exclusively on Crave in Canada at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, August 4. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

Watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 for free in Australia

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 airs on Fox Showcase in Australia, with streaming available via Foxtel Now and Binge, both of which offer new users a free trial. The episode will land at 11am AEST on Monday, August 5. Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day free trial, meaning you can try before you buy.