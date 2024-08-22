How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online: stream Latino TV miniseries from anywhere

If the four-time Academy Award-nominated movie City of God left the audience wondering what happened to Rocket and the other key characters in the titular favela subsequently, this HBO Original six-parter will help fill in some of the blanks. Yes, they are still there and so are the drug traffickers, militias and corrupt police but the situation may be about to change. Read on as we explain below how to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online from anywhere.

Angélica (played by Alice Braga in the film) does not return for the TV show but 'Rocket' (Alexandre Rodrigues) – who has achieved his dream of becoming a photo-journalist – Bernice (Roberta Rodrigues) and 'Lamp' (Thiago Martins) are among those clocking in for another spell in the 'City of God'.

And on this occasion they are joined by emerging talents from Rio de Janeiro communities like the City of God itself, Vidigal, and Mangueira.

In the original film we became familiar with the Brazilian saying "If you run, the beast will catch you; if you stay, it will eat you" and, true enough, twenty years on the neighborhood is still prey to various malevolent forces. However, this mini-series reveals what can happen when a community comes together.

How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the US

Watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the US

City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 on HBO Latino in the U.S. and Canada and will be available to stream globally on Max where the platform is available. HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise you can get it through cord cutter options like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV. Alternatively, as mentioned, you can watch it through Max. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. It's also worth noting you can now get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle, throwing together Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

Can I watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the UK?

City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 in the U.S. and Canada but will NOT be available to stream on Max in the UK. It is probable that the series will air on Sky at a later date so keep an eye out for that.

How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in Canada

City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 on HBO Latino in Canada.

Can I watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in Australia?

At the time of writing there is no release date for City of God: The Fight Rages On in Australia.

City of God: The Fight Rages On trailer

City of God: The Fight Rages On | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

City of God: The Fight Rages On cast

Alexandre Rodrigues as "Buscapé" ("Firecracker"/"Rocket")

Roberta Rodrigues as Berenice

Thiago Martins as Lampião" (“Lamp”)

Sabrina Rosa as Cinthia

Wayne LeGette as "Touro" ("Bull")

Demetrio Nascimento Alves as PQD

Edson Oliveira as "Barbantinho" ("Little String")

Andréia Horta as Jerusa

Otávio Linhares as Touro

Rod Carvalho as Sidney dos Anjos

Kiko Marques as "Melonhead"

Marcos Palmeira

Eli Ferreira as Ligia

Luellem de Castro

Jefferson Brasil

Rafael Lozano

Leandro Daniel

Luiz Bertazzo