How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online: stream Latino TV miniseries from anywhere
20 years later and the original characters from the hit film City of God are still trapped. But is there hope on the horizon?
If the four-time Academy Award-nominated movie City of God left the audience wondering what happened to Rocket and the other key characters in the titular favela subsequently, this HBO Original six-parter will help fill in some of the blanks. Yes, they are still there and so are the drug traffickers, militias and corrupt police but the situation may be about to change. Read on as we explain below how to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online from anywhere.
|Date and time: Sunday, August 25 (US, CA)
|TV Network: HBO
|US stream: Max (from $9.99/month)
|International streams: Crave (CA) | Binge (AUS) | Sky TV or NOW (UK)
Angélica (played by Alice Braga in the film) does not return for the TV show but 'Rocket' (Alexandre Rodrigues) – who has achieved his dream of becoming a photo-journalist – Bernice (Roberta Rodrigues) and 'Lamp' (Thiago Martins) are among those clocking in for another spell in the 'City of God'.
And on this occasion they are joined by emerging talents from Rio de Janeiro communities like the City of God itself, Vidigal, and Mangueira.
In the original film we became familiar with the Brazilian saying "If you run, the beast will catch you; if you stay, it will eat you" and, true enough, twenty years on the neighborhood is still prey to various malevolent forces. However, this mini-series reveals what can happen when a community comes together.
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online and stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the US
Watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the US
City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 on HBO Latino in the U.S. and Canada and will be available to stream globally on Max where the platform is available.
HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise you can get it through cord cutter options like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV.
Alternatively, as mentioned, you can watch it through Max. Max price points start at $9.99 a month with commercials. There's also the $15.99 commercial-free subscription and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline.
It's also worth noting you can now get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle, throwing together Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On from anywhere
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On online from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On around the world
Can I watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in the UK?
City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 in the U.S. and Canada but will NOT be available to stream on Max in the UK. It is probable that the series will air on Sky at a later date so keep an eye out for that.
Those in the UK for work or on vacation who want to catch the show via their usual domestic provider can use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in Canada
City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on Sunday, August 25 on HBO Latino in Canada.
Not at home but want to catch the show? Canadians traveling abroad can use a VPN to watch the show. We recommend NordVPN.
Can I watch City of God: The Fight Rages On in Australia?
At the time of writing there is no release date for City of God: The Fight Rages On in Australia.
If you're a US viewer travelling Down Under, you can use a VPN to stream as you normally would. We recommend NordVPN.
City of God: The Fight Rages On trailer
City of God: The Fight Rages On cast
Alexandre Rodrigues as "Buscapé" ("Firecracker"/"Rocket")
Roberta Rodrigues as Berenice
Thiago Martins as Lampião" (“Lamp”)
Sabrina Rosa as Cinthia
Wayne LeGette as "Touro" ("Bull")
Demetrio Nascimento Alves as PQD
Edson Oliveira as "Barbantinho" ("Little String")
Andréia Horta as Jerusa
Otávio Linhares as Touro
Rod Carvalho as Sidney dos Anjos
Kiko Marques as "Melonhead"
Marcos Palmeira
Eli Ferreira as Ligia
Luellem de Castro
Jefferson Brasil
Rafael Lozano
Leandro Daniel
Luiz Bertazzo
