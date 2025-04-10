When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

Doctor Who is back – well, almost. The iconic British sci-fi show returns to our screens this weekend (April 12-13), so you'll want to know when and where you can watch it.
Below, I've outlined when you can catch episode 1, titled 'The Robot Revolution', of Doctor Who season 2 in the US, UK, and Australia. I'll also tell you where you can watch it in these nations and run you through a full release schedule for the Ncuti Gatwa-starring TV show.
Before you dive in, be sure to read my Doctor Who season 2 premiere review to see what I thought of it. Ready to travel through all of time and space? Grand, let's begin.
When can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 in the US?
Doctor Who's second season will make its Disney+ debut on Saturday, April 12 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET. That's the same time that the first season of Gatwa's 15th Doctor premiered on one of the world's best streaming services, so it makes sense that this season's first chapter would air then, too.
What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 15 episode 1 in the UK?
Doctor Who season 15 will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Saturday, April 12 at 8AM BST. If you can't watch the series' next entry until that evening, you'll be able to catch it on BBC One at 6:50PM.
With Doctor Who being rebooted in the UK back in 2005, it has a different seasonal moniker to other territories. Indeed, the forthcoming installment is known as Doctor Who season 2 internationally due to the deal made between the BBC and Disney to bring the legendary show to Disney+ last year.
However, because Doctor Who has aired on the BBC's flagship terrestrial channel since its inception, the Gatwa era is viewed as a direct continuation of the TV show's 21st century reboot. As such, this installment is known as season 15 on British shores.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
What is the launch date and time for the Doctor Who season 2 premiere in Australia?
'The Robot Revolution' will air in Australia on Saturday, April 12 at 5pm AEST. Just as it does in the US – and every nation outside of the UK – one of the best Disney+ shows will, well, be available to watch on that streaming platform Down Under.
Doctor Who season 2 full release schedule
Get her home (no rush) 🚀 #DoctorWho returns April 12th on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available pic.twitter.com/r6oQkXM09yMarch 29, 2025
New episodes of Doctor Who's sophomore outing will be released every Saturday. For a complete rundown of when to expect their arrival in the US, UK, and Australia in particular, read on:
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – Saturday, April 12
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – Saturday, April 19
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – Saturday, April 26
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, May 3
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31
You might also like
- 'There's no interest on her part': Doctor Who stars reveal why The Doctor's friendship with Bel is nothing like the one he had with Ruby Sunday
- First trailer for Doctor Who's new season promises new mysteries, creepy cartoons and musical madness
- Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.