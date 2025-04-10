When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

Doctor Who season 2 will send the titular Time Lord on another thrilling temporal adventure

Doctor Who is back – well, almost. The iconic British sci-fi show returns to our screens this weekend (April 12-13), so you'll want to know when and where you can watch it.

Below, I've outlined when you can catch episode 1, titled 'The Robot Revolution', of Doctor Who season 2 in the US, UK, and Australia. I'll also tell you where you can watch it in these nations and run you through a full release schedule for the Ncuti Gatwa-starring TV show.

Before you dive in, be sure to read my Doctor Who season 2 premiere review to see what I thought of it. Ready to travel through all of time and space? Grand, let's begin.

When can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 in the US?

Belinda 'Bel' Chandra is The Doctor's latest companion (Image credit: Disney+/BBC One)

Doctor Who's second season will make its Disney+ debut on Saturday, April 12 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET. That's the same time that the first season of Gatwa's 15th Doctor premiered on one of the world's best streaming services, so it makes sense that this season's first chapter would air then, too.

The 15th Doctor and Bel will travel the stars throughout season 2's eight-episode run (Image credit: Disney+/BBC One)

Doctor Who season 15 will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Saturday, April 12 at 8AM BST. If you can't watch the series' next entry until that evening, you'll be able to catch it on BBC One at 6:50PM.

With Doctor Who being rebooted in the UK back in 2005, it has a different seasonal moniker to other territories. Indeed, the forthcoming installment is known as Doctor Who season 2 internationally due to the deal made between the BBC and Disney to bring the legendary show to Disney+ last year.

However, because Doctor Who has aired on the BBC's flagship terrestrial channel since its inception, the Gatwa era is viewed as a direct continuation of the TV show's 21st century reboot. As such, this installment is known as season 15 on British shores.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Robot Revolution' is this season's first entry (Image credit: Disney+/BBC One)

'The Robot Revolution' will air in Australia on Saturday, April 12 at 5pm AEST. Just as it does in the US – and every nation outside of the UK – one of the best Disney+ shows will, well, be available to watch on that streaming platform Down Under.

Doctor Who season 2 full release schedule

Get her home (no rush) 🚀 #DoctorWho returns April 12th on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available pic.twitter.com/r6oQkXM09yMarch 29, 2025

New episodes of Doctor Who's sophomore outing will be released every Saturday. For a complete rundown of when to expect their arrival in the US, UK, and Australia in particular, read on:

Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – Saturday, April 12

Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – Saturday, April 19

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – Saturday, April 26

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, May 3

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31