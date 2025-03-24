Disney+ drops new trailer for Doctor Who season 2 that promises an epic adventure across time and space

A brand new trailer for the upcoming second season of Doctor Who has materialized and it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

The official trailer (see below) emphasizes the epic scale of this season as Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Belinda (Varada Sethu) embark on a journey across time and space – and perhaps even realities – on a quest to return The Doctor’s new BFF to Earth.

The latest trailer for one of the best Disney+ shows continues to delve into the mystery surrounding Belinda, and just why she bares more than a passing resemblance to Mundy Flynn, from last season’s Steven Moffat penned episode, ‘Boom’.

While showrunner Russell T. Davies original claimed Sethu’s casting was simply a Karen Gillian-like case of a guest actor impressing enough to bag a full-time role, it’s clear from the footage we’ve seen that this is far more akin to Jenna Coleman’s initial appearance as Oswin, later revealed to be one of many versions of Clara scattered throughout The Doctor’s timeline. All will, of course, be revealed, but it makes for a tantalising hook as we embark on Gatwa’s second season.

Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

That’s far from the only thing whetting fans appetite though, as we also get a little bit more information of Traitors US host Alan Cumming’s new cartoon villain Mr Ring-a-Ding, who we previously saw emerge from the screen of a 1950s theatre.

This time out though, it’s the Doctor and Belinda being pulled into the animated world. While Gatwa is far from the first Doctor to appear in cartoon form – plenty of lost episodes have been given a reprieve in animation, and David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor received an animated special – it marks a first for an episode of the main show.

There’s also another glimpse at the Interstellar Song Contest, hosted by Rylan Clark alongside what appears to be a member of New Earth’s cat-like race, a tease of a return to UNIT HQ featuring former companion Ruby (Millie Gibson), and plenty of rocket ships and robots. Interestingly, Anita Dobson’s Mrs. Flood is absent this time round, although expect to see her crop up throughout the season as the mystery around her continues to build.

Also expected to return this season are UNIT members Mel (Bonnie Langford), Kate (Jemma Redgrave) and Shirley (Ruth Madely), despite the trio gearing up for their own spin-off. And Slow Horses fans are in for a treat as three actors make the jump from Slough House in the form of Christopher Chung, Kadiff Kirwan and a villainous Freddie Fox.

Season 2 is looking like an awful lot of fun, with historical adventure, futuristic action and plenty of humor and heart. And we don’t have long to wait either, with the season set to premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+, aka one of the best streaming services, around the globe on April 12.

