The trailer for Doctor Who's new season promises new mysteries, creepy cartoons and musical madness

The first full length trailer for the new season of Doctor Who, which arrives in April on Disney+ internationally and on BBC iPlayer in the UK, is here – and it looks like we’re in for a wild ride across time and space as Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor faces sinister cinemas, an Interstellar Song Contest and the return of Anita Dobson’s mysterious Mrs Flood.

Most intriguingly, the trailer – which you can check out just below – gives us our first proper look at new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, who’s appearance as a different character in last season’s 'Boom' appears to be more than a Karen Gillan-like case of impressing producers enough to bag a full-time role.

Throughout the trailer, we see glimpses of Sethu's original character Mundy Flynn, with The Doctor commenting "there is something already connecting us." Could we be in for a Clara-esque character sprinkled throughout the Doctor’s timeline? Either way, Belinda isn’t keen on being along for the ride, with the season-long arc seeing the duo head on an epic quest to get the new companion back to Earth.

The new footage also reveals Traitors US host Alan Cumming’s new villain, Mr Ring-a-Ding who emerges terrifyingly from the silver screen in 1952 to cause cartoon chaos, as well as confirming that we haven’t seen the last of Dobson’s mischievous neighbor as she pops up in the audience of a universe-spanning version of the Eurovision song Content, hosted by none other than Rylan Clark.

As expected, there’s also the return of former companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) alongside Mel (Bonnie Langford) and Kate (Jemma Redgrave), despite the pair gearing up for their own UNIT spin-off.

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL TRAILER | Joy to the World | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

The trailer arrives amidst rumors of cancellation for the show, with some claiming that the increasingly in-demand Gatwa had quit the role and that Disney, disappointed by last season's viewing figures, were looking to end the production partnership after the latest batch of episodes – both of which could lead to the BBC putting the sci-fi adventure on ice.

However, the broadcaster recently released a statement to the Radio Times debunking fans’ concerns stating: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.”

Were Gatwa to leave after season 2 of the show, it would mark the shortest tenure for an actor in the role (not including David Tennant’s 60th Anniversary guest spot as the Fourteenth Doctor) since Christopher Ecclestone’s surprise departure after one season way back in 2005.

It’s worth reiterating, however, that nothing is confirmed at present, and with no official sign that the Fifteenth Doctor will be regenerating anytime soon, eyes are firmly on what awaits us when the new season drops on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus on April 12.