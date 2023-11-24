7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more this weekend (November 24)

The first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is out on November 25.

Thanksgiving weekend has rolled around (in the US, sorry non-Americans), and if you're looking for something less family, food, or Black Friday deals oriented, we're here to help.

As has become customary around these parts, we've rounded up seven of the best new movies and shows to watch on the world's best streaming services this weekend. There's plenty to enjoy, too, including a real-life version of Netflix megahit Squid Game and the first of three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus internationally.

So, if you're sick of the sight of turkey and/or your family, or you're a non-US native searching for something fun to stream over the next few days, read on.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary special (Disney Plus/BBC)

Everyone's favorite Time Lord is back on our screens to celebrate their 60th anniversary in the only way they know how – saving the Earth and/or universe.

David Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor between 2005 and 2010, returns to take control of the TARDIS as the 14th Doctor – it's complicated – for three TV specials to commemorate the legendary sci-fi series' landmark birthday. Before he materializes back into the Gallifreyan rebel, check out the 14 best David Tennant Doctor Who episodes.

He'll be joined in the anniversary specials by returning fan favorite Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) is set to make his Whovian debut as the Toymaker in the final episode, as is Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), who'll replace Tennant ahead of Doctor Who's 2023 Christmas special.

Doctor Who: The Star Beast, the first anniversary special, lands on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally on November 25. Two more specials will be released on December 2 and December 9.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

With Squid Game season 2 still in development, Netflix has decided to bring Hwang Dong-hyuk's hugely successful and popular show to life in a reality-based format.

Like the original, Squid Game: The Challenge pits 456 contestants against one another for a big cash prize. Whoever wins the 10-episode event will walk away with an eye-watering $4.56 million, so expect backstabbing and gamesmanship – plus iconic Squid Game games like 'Red Light Green Light', which was a nightmare for Netflix to make – to feature prominently throughout.

Reviews haven't been too kind about Netflix's latest reality series so, coupled with reports (that emerged during filming) about poor conditions on its myriad sets, we don't expect it to join our best Netflix shows list.

Squid Game: The Challenge's first five episodes are out now. Episodes 6 through 9 drop on November 29, with the final entry set for release on December 6.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (Apple TV Plus)

Ted Lasso might have ended this year, but Apple TV Plus' executives aren't ready to say goodbye to the soccer comedy-drama's cast just yet, so it's reunited several of them for this Hannah Waddingham-fronted Christmas extravaganza.

Admittedly, it's not the AFC Richmond reunion we had in mind, but it's still fun to see Waddingham belt out some festive classics with the likes of Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt – and have a ton of fun in the process. As a one-off special, it won't make it onto our best Apple TV Plus shows list, but we're sure it'll get you in the holiday spirit.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is out now.

Leo (Netflix)

Adam Sandler looks to continue his recent Netflix hot streak – Uncut Gems, Hustle, and You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah have showcased his acting range in recent years – with this family-friendly animated comedy-musical special.

Leo sees Sandler voice the titular lizard, who's spent the bulk of his 74 years confined to a glass pen as an elementary school's class pet. However, when Leo learns he only has one year left to live, he plans a jailbreak to make up for lost time and see as much of the world as he can.

Reviews for Leo have been positive, with both fans and critics suggesting it'll make a fun post-Thanksgiving dinner (or just dinner if you're outside the US) watch. One to look out for on our best Netflix movies list soon? Maybe, but you'll definitely see it in our new Netflix movies guide.

Leo is out now worldwide.

A Haunting in Venice (Disney Plus)

After the poor reception Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile received, we didn't expect A Haunting in Venice to give Kenneth Branagh's Poirot film franchise a much-needed shot in the arm.

Color us embarrassed, then, when the third entry in Branagh's take on Agatha Christie's iconic detective series was hailed a success. Indeed, one of 2023's most underrated new movies is a darker flick than its predecessors, with Hercule Poirot forced to solve another murder mystery case amid spooky goings-on in the famous Italian city.

A Haunting in Venice will certainly debut on our new Disney Plus movies list, but we'll see how it performs on the streamer before we consider adding it to our best Disney Plus movies guide.

A Haunting in Venice is out now.

Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything (Prime Video)

This week's documentary offering sees snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan become the latest sports star to front a warts-and-all tale on Prime Video.

In The Edge of Everything, the sporting icon is forced to confront his inner demons as he attempts to showcase his unquestionable talents once more on the world stage. Per the docufilm's synopsis, audiences will see the best and worst of O'Sullivan as he "finds himself spiraling back into the sport's intense grip" over the course of a season "leading to a career-defining tournament".

Directed by famed documentarian Sam Blair (Maradona '86, Make Us Dream) and produced by legendary footballer David Beckham's Studio 99 firm, The Edge of Everything might be too factual to make it onto our best Prime Video movies list. Still, it'll be must-see viewing for snooker fans.

Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything is out now.

Fargo season 5 (Hulu)

Noah Hawley's critically acclaimed TV adaptation of The Coen Brothers' Fargo movie is back for its fifth season on Hulu this weekend.

This time around, the anthology series stars Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Good Omens) as Sheriff Roy Tillman, who investigates a case involving Minnesotan housewife Dorothy Lyon (Ted Lasso's Juno Temple), whose mysterious past catches up with her and lands her in hot water with the authorities.

One of the best Hulu shows ever made, Fargo season 5 will look to get the black comedy-crime drama series back on an even footing after the show's good-but-not-great fourth outing. It seems like it has, too, judging by its early rave reviews.

Fargo season 5 episodes 1 and 2 are out now. Subsequent entries will be released weekly until the finale on January 16, 2024.

Looking for even more streaming recommendations? Read our new Hulu movies, best Prime Video shows, best Max shows, and best Apple TV Plus movies guides.