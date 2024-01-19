7 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more (January 19)

With 2024 getting into full swing, the January blues have well and truly set in – and we suspect you need a new movie and/or show to cheer you up. Well, never fear, reader, because we come bearing gifts from the world's best streaming services to brighten up your weekend.

As usual, we've hand-selected seven superb TV series and films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and more this weekend. From sci-fi epics like The Creator to new adult animated fare in Hazbin Hotel, we're confident you'll find something worth watching as you unwind after a busy week. So, here are our top picks to stream this weekend.

The Creator (Disney Plus)

After making a late-2023 streaming debut on Hulu (in the US) following its theatrical run, Gareth Edwards' new gorgeous-looking sci-fi epic is now available on Disney Plus internationally.

Set in the near future where humanity is at war with artificial intelligence – yes, it sounds a lot like The Terminator – The Creator stars John David Washington as ex-US Army sergeant Joshua Taylor. Charged with tracking down the titular being, which could turn the tide of the years-long conflict, Taylor's mission takes a twist when he learns what the so-called Creator actually is. The situation then forces him to confront his morality and allegiances.

With hugely impressive visuals and a storytelling scope that belies its rumored $100 million budget, The Creator isn't just one of 2024's new Disney Plus movies; it might also be one of the best Disney Plus movies you'll see in a long time.

The Kitchen (Netflix)

New Netflix movies are released on the world's most popular streamer every week and, in our view, many of them aren't worth watching.

This sci-fi drama from Daniel Kaluuya (Nope, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Kibwe Tavares (Time Machine) looks like it will be. Set in a Blade Runner-inspired neo-futuristic and dystopian United Kingdom, The Kitchen follows Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jebediah Bannerman), residents of the titular London community, fighting to survive and eventually get out of the ruts they're in.

One to include in our best Netflix movies guide? Given the talent attached to it, its significant socio-political message, and its emotional raw narrative, we certainly think so.

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Amazon Studios has given us plenty of R-rated animated shows to enjoy on Prime Video in recent years, and Hazbin Hotel seems set to join illustrious offerings like Invincible in the days and weeks ahead.

Based on the 2019 viral YouTube video of the same name, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the princess of Hell, who sets up the titular guest house in a bid to rehabilitate the realm's sinners, help them get into Heaven, and subsequently reduce Hell's overpopulation. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, Blue Blood's Blake Roman, Into the Spider-Verse's Kimiko Glenn, and Community's Keith David are among its starry cast.

A combination of adult animation, side-splitting dark comedy, and Broadway musical – we expect its soundtrack to be stuck in your head for weeks – Hazbin Hotel seems primed to be a *ahem* hot prospect that'll charm its way into our hearts and onto our best Prime Video shows list. Episode 1 of Prime Video's devilish new animated show is also free to watch right now, if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

Hazbin Hotel's first four episodes are out now. Two further episodes roll out weekly until February 2.

Death and Other Details (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Death and Other Details looks like the executives over at Hulu thought: what if we set Knives Out on a cruise ship?

In truth, it's not a terrible premise, and there are other murder mystery movies and shows that have similarly been based on cruise liners and other seafaring vehicles. Whether it has enough about it to ride the waves, rather than sink beneath them, and join our best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows guides, though, is another matter.

Here's a brief synopsis for anyone interested in checking it out, anyway. Rufus Coteworth (Mandy Patinkin), the latest in a long line of fictional detectives, attempts to get to the bottom of a locked-room whodunit. Aiding Coteworth in his investigation is Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who's been installed as chief suspect and agrees to help Coteworth in an effort to clear her own name.

Death and Other Details' first two episodes are out now on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally). New episodes air weekly until March 5.

On The Roam (Max)

This week's documentary entry is of the docuseries variety. On The Roam sees Aquaman star Jason Momoa travel the length and breadth of the US to – according to Max – "chase art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship".

We're not sure if it'll earn a spot on our best Max shows or best Max documentaries articles, but fans of Momoa should find plenty to enjoy, especially if the larger-than-life character finds an educational angle to teach us all something new and/or intriguing.

On The Roam's first two episodes are available now on Max (US), with new entries released weekly until February 8. UK and Australia launch dates are yet to be confirmed.

Love on the Spectrum US season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix returns to the reality TV space this weekend with the second season of Love on the Spectrum, the show that follows people with autism as they explore the dating world in the search for everlasting love.

Abbey, David, Dani, James, and Steve are all back for the series' sophomore outing, while there are a few new faces in Connor, Journey, and Tanner for viewers to rally behind.

A reality series that puts empathy and acceptance at its heart – Love Island and similar reality dating programs should take note – don't be surprised if Love on the Spectrum squeezes onto our best Netflix shows list shortly.

Love on the Spectrum US season 2 is available to stream in full now.

Sort Of season 3 (Max)

The third and final installment of Sort Of, a Peabody Award-winning comedy series that follows non-binary Pakistani-Canadian character Sabi Mehboob (Bilal Baig), has finally started airing on Max.

Sort Of season 3 picks up in the aftermath of its forebear's shock ending, which forces Sabi to confront big questions surrounding their identity and life choices, all the while navigating the grief they feel over a family member's recent death. A season synopsis from Max also suggests Sabi will undergo "a rebirth [that] comes in a sort of messy, sort of hopeful, sort of 'Sort Of' way.

With its first two seasons earning perfect 100% critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the series' last entry has a lot to live up to. Here's hoping it gives Sabi the heart-warming ending they deserve.

Sort Of season 3 premiered with two episodes on January 18. New episodes arrive weekly until the finale on February 8.

