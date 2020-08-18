The most private VPN: 2020's best no log VPNs to stay anonymous online

The internet is far from a safe place, with threats ranging from governments spying on everything you do online, companies collecting your personal data in order to sell it to third-parties and cyber criminals looking to hack into your devices. It's little wonder that VPN use has become to prevalent over the last few years.

While all of these threats are equally unsavoury, you can protect yourself from them by downloading a virtual private network. This software is designed to protect you online by securing the networks from which you connect and encrypting your internet traffic.

When it comes to choosing a VPN, one of the most important things you should look out for is how committed a provider is to privacy and security. The best providers boast a strict 'no logging' policy and many other privacy features. To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the most private VPNs of 2020 with no logging policies you can trust.

What is a VPN no logging policy?

In order to protect user data, VPNs often provide no-logs policies. These mean that a VPN provider won’t collect or share your information when you’re connected to one of their servers.

By enforcing a no-logs policy, a VPN company is essentially promising that it won’t track information such as the websites you access, the amount of time you spend on a particular website, your internet downloads and your search engine entries.

Nowadays, it would be pretty strange if a VPN provider didn’t provide a no-logs policy; these services are all about protecting you online, so collecting personal data would go against that. A large number of VPN companies take these policies so seriously that they have third-party organisations independently audit them, ensuring they are effective and don’t put users at risk.

The most private VPN with no logs is:

This British Virgin Islands-based company isn’t just our top pick for the overall best VPN service of 2020, but we also rank it as the most private VPN on the market.

ExpressVPN has taken a number of steps to protect the privacy of its users. Namely, it provides a strict privacy policy that has been independently audited by experts at PwC. The firm doesn’t collect or log information such as IP addresses, internet history, traffic destination, metadata or DNS queries.

Another privacy strong point is that all of the company’s 3,000+ VPN servers operate on their own private, encrypted DNS and are secured by 256-bit encryption. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN’s very own TrustedServer technology ensures that servers do not store any data on a physical hard-drive and will be erased every time they reboot. So there’s no need to worry about your data being leaked or ending up in the wrong hands.

Thinking away from privacy you’re getting the best possible VPN for pretty much every use. With ExpressVPN you can unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and many other streaming platforms from abroad. Other great features include the ability to connect to the fastest available server, multi-platform apps, unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 support and how-to guides. What’s disappointing, though, is that you can only connect up to 5 devices (most of the competition offer more these days).

NordVPN is another provider that has an impressive track record when it comes to user privacy. Just like ExpressVPN, Nord boasts a strict no-logs policy that went through an independent audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The firm says it refrains from tracking, collecting and sharing the private data of its users. That includes information such as IP addresses, traffic data, used bandwidth, session information and connection timestamps. Its motto is “nothing to store - nothing to share with anyone”.

And with its headquarters located in Panama rather than the EU or US, NordVPN says it doesn't have “a legal obligation to collect your personal data”. What we also admire about Nord is its Double VPN feature, which sends all internet traffic through two servers to add an extra layer of security.

As well as excellent privacy features, NordVPN also provides over 5,000 servers, the ability to unblock Netflix, a malware and ad blocker, browser extensions, a DNS leak test and 24/7 support if you ever need help with an issue.

But it would be remiss of us not to mention the reported data breach NordVPN suffered in March 2018. Revealed a year later, it regarded a security breach at one of its servers based in Finland and shook the industry's confidence. You can read our in-depth reportage of the event by clicking the link above, but rest assured that we were impressed by the way that Nord responded, including the onset of the annual independent audits as discussed above.

TunnelBear ticks all the right boxes as one of the most private VPN services out there, offering a strict no-logs policy to ensure your data is never tracked or collected when you’re connected to one of its servers.

There’s also a clear, easy-to-understand privacy policy that outlines the ways that TunnelBear handles and uses personal data. The company also participates in regular external security audits.

Along with this, your data will constantly be protected by 256-bit encryption, and TunnelBear is always active so that you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it on. And if your connection ever drops, the VPN will secure your internet traffic before automatically reconnecting.

TunnelBear also has servers in around 20 countries, so far fewer than the likes of Express and Nord. But there's apps for all the major operating systems and a dedicated knowledge base if you ever need support. Plus, you can try before you buy thanks to a free version that offers 500MB of data.

VyperVPN boasts an array of great features that make it a highly private and secure service. For starters, it provides a no-logs policy that was audited by independent experts. And the company is based in Switzerland, a country known for taking steps to protect the data of its citizens.

What’s also worth mentioning is that the firm offers a large choice of VPN protocols, including Wireguard, IPSec, OpenVPN and Chameleon. The latter was actually developed by VyperVPN and has been designed to “defeat censorship and internet access restrictions”. As well as plentiful protocols, VyperVPN also sports a built-in kill switch and a NAT firewall.

More generally, VyperVPN is certainly a capable provider. Other features include a network of over 700 servers, more than 200,000 IP addresses, multi-platform apps, 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

But you’ll be disappointed to learn that a single subscription only covers up to 5 devices. And, in our testing, we found that connection speeds to and from its servers were a bit below the average.

If you’re looking for a super cheap VPN that doesn’t compromise on privacy, we’d definitely recommend Surfshark as a serious contender. Like most VPN providers, it has implemented a strict no-logs policy and aims to keep you safe online.

Honestly, its privacy credentials don;t quite match up to the providers above. Whereas they have had audits carried out on their entore no logging policy, Surfshark has only had an examination of its browser extensions, and that was back in November 2018.

But to be fair, that's still more than the vast majority of VPNs out there can muster. And the super low pricing and fact that one subscription covers unlimited devices still makes this a very attractive VPN.

Surfshark is packed full of other great privacy and security features, including 256-bit encryption, a choice of different protocols, a camouflage mode to stop ISPs from finding out that you are a VPN user, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, as well as protection from malware, phishing web trackers and adverts.

What makes a good private VPN?

If you’re conscious about your online privacy and are thinking of getting a VPN, the first thing to check is that it offers a no-logs policy. As aforementioned, this is extremely important because it’ll ensure the provider doesn’t keep any record of your internet data.

But it’s not just a strict no-logs policy that defines a good, private VPN. Companies that fit into this description also provide a range of other great privacy and security features, such as strong encryption, different VPN protocols, protection against myriad online threats, a kill switch, DNS leak protection and more.