The Witcher 3 could soon be playable in Tesla cars

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is having quite the renaissance. After coming to every conceivable games console, including the underpowered Nintendo Switch, it seems the game could be destined for another platform: Tesla cars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk put a question to his 30 million Twitter followers, asking whether they would be interested in playing 'The Witcher game' on the dashboard screen in their Tesla vehicle, most likely referring to The Witcher 3. Unsurprisingly, people went for it:

Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater)January 22, 2020

Play games? In a Tesla? It's not the first time: there's already a Tesla Arcade gaming platform with a limited selection of titles to play, including Cuphead, Asteroids, and Missile Command.

Anything Elon Musk tweets should be taken with a pinch of salt, and it's unclear how theoretical this question is. But we wouldn't be overly surprised to see it happen (Elon gave some credence to a request for Minecraft in the comments for the tweet too).

You shouldn't be playing these games while driving, of course – even if the car is technically driving for you. But it gives you or your kids a way to pass the time when you're waiting around in the car, and will no doubt see its true potential unleashed when we finally get fully autonomous vehicles that don't require us to keep our hands on the wheel.

Toss a coin to your game devs

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

The Witcher is big business these days, with a hit TV show on Netflix starring Henry Cavill, an animated spin-off movie to tide over fans before The Witcher Season 2, and a game developer (CD Projekt RED) on the cusp of releasing what might be an equally seminal narrative RPG (Cyberpunk 2077) into the world.

Just remember to avoid buying The Witcher III on Nintendo Switch if you can: it's still at full RRP on the Switch eShop, despite being a five-year-old game. But if you want to put some coin in the developer's coffers, you already have plenty of avenues to do so.

Via CNET