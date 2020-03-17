The PS5 is getting developers excited, and we're about to find out why

We only just learned that Sony has a special announcement planned for the PS5 coming tomorrow, but renowned games journalist Jason Schreier has given us a hint of the hype to come, as he explains in a Tweet.

Responding to the announcement of a PS5 reveal tomorrow, Schreier explained that some of his contacts are excited about the new hardware and one even described it as "the most exciting hardware in 20 years." Schreier went on to elaborate that much of the emphasis was on the CPU and SSD, but that the comment was about the whole console.

I don't know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I've heard from several technical-minded folks. One told me it was "the most exciting hardware in 20 years." Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs https://t.co/q7i0ET95YqMarch 17, 2020

The question of teraflops may still linger for some, as it's one of the big details Microsoft has touted for its Xbox Series X specs. But, teraflops are only a small part of the equation.

Microsoft showed off its storage technology for the Xbox Series X, but Sony has already explained how it's going to offer virtually instantaneous loading for games. We also know the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be using similar AMD tech, just as the PS4 and Xbox One did.

It's possible the Xbox Series X may still be the more powerful of the two, as there's some speculation that Project Lockhart will be a lower-power, mainstream version of the new Xbox. The new PS5, as a mainstream model, would then likely not compete directly with the Series X, just like the PS4 doesn't compete with the Xbox One X, leaving that to the PS4 Pro.

All the same, there is something that has Schreier's industry contacts particularly excited about the PS5, and it's probably something we don't know about yet.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait long to find out. Tomorrow, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will take us all on a deep exploration of the PS5's hardware. Maybe we'll even get a look at a finalized design.

You can tune in for Sony's live stream at 4pm GMT / 12pm ET / 9am PT on March 18 on the PlayStation Blog.