The best VR games of E3 2017

If you thought that virtual reality’s renaissance had finally run its course, you’d be sorely mistaken. In fact, it looks like all the biggest names in the video game industry are doubling down on immersive, headset-based experiences.

One look at this year’s E3 gathering in LA and you’ll see VR is going to have one helluva second generation.

Microsoft’s new super-beast, the Xbox One X, is VR and 4K ready while Sony continues to invest heavily in new VR titles for PlayStation VR. We’ve even got Intel bringing virtual reality and eSports together with the launch of Ready At Dawn’s Tron-esque sports sim Echo Arena.

Virtual reality is just getting started...