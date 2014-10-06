BBC iPlayer catchup window upped to 30 days

The BBC has widened its iPlayer catchup window to 30 days, great news for us all ahead of the busiest period for new programmes in the TV schedule.

The iPlayer window had previously been set at 7 days, but a week just didn't cut it for some, and now licence payers have a full month to catch-up on programmes they may have missed.

With the Autumn and Winter period bringing a host of top quality new shows across the now hundreds of channels it's easy to miss out on the latest series.

"Extending the catch up window to 30 days now makes the best value on-demand service even better, said director general Tony Hall.

"We have a fantastic autumn schedule and the public will now have more opportunities to watch the shows they love."

The 30 day period is for both TV and radio on iPlayer, and comes during a big 12 months of change for the pioneering catchup service.

The 30 day windows currently only works for streaming, but in a blog, Dan Taylor-Watt, suggested that downloads would get the windows extension soon.