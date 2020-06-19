Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 release date, trailers, and news

It hasn’t been long since Insomniac Games’ 2018 Spider-Man landed on current-gen hardware, and you’d be right in thinking there hasn’t really been enough time for a sequel. Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, though, looks set to be more of a spin-off than a full-blown sequel, utilizing a different lead to tell a story of presumably smaller scope.

Fans who enjoyed the 2018 Spider-Man will no doubt be looking ahead to Miles Morales for a retread of their favorite web-slinging mechanics, while fans of the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse movie – which starred Miles Morales as the lead character – will get the chance to play their own fave in the Spidey suit.

There was some initial confusion around the classification for Miles Morales, after a Sony exec mistakenly referred to it as an expansion, rather than a standalone title. Insomniac Games chimed in on Twitter, though, clarifying that it would be a “standalone game.”

Want to know more? Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Miles Morales – including the release date, trailers, likely price, story details, and which characters are likely to appear.

What is it? A spin-off from Marvel's Spider-Man (2018), developed by Insomniac games

Who is Miles Morales? One of many Marvel characters to take on the Spider-Man mantle, Miles Morales is an Afro-Latino teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider and takes on web-slinging powers (as well as a few others)

When is it out? Holiday 2020 (so, November or December)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailers

There's not much to look at yet, but you'll find the game reveal trailer below, which shows our first glimpse of Miles in action across New York City, putting his powers to use.

This was shortly followed by a trailer recap, featuring devs at Insomniac games chatting about what you see, and the use of Miles' "bio-invisibility" in the game.

Miles Morales is set to release “Holiday 2020”, which is the same window as the launch of the PS5. That means it could well be a day one launch title, though we don’t know for sure that they overlap. Either way, you should be shooting webs across Manhattan as Miles Morales before the holidays.

There's no mention of a PS4 release, sadly, as Sony is being pretty hard-line about PS5 exclusives being PS5 exclusives. That said, we're open to being surprised.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales price

The closest comparison to this 1.5 sequel is probably Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a 2017 game in the Uncharted series that followed a new set of characters without overhauling the underlying mechanics of the previous game. The Lost Legacy was also notably cheaper than the usual AAA title, costing $39 in the US instead of a full $59, so it’s a good bet that Miles Morales won’t cost you the earth.

The fact that it’s a PS5 title, though, could complicate things, especially if Sony sees fit to ramp up retail prices for next-gen titles.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man PS5: how long is it?

It’s been revealed by the game’s creative director, Brian Horton, that Miles Morales will take the same length of time to play as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which clocked in at 7-10 hours.

A blog post by Horton revealed that “You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales story and gameplay

If you played 2018’s Spider-Man, you’ll have seen Miles before as a supporting character, so it’s not overly surprising to see him head up his own title.

But Brian Horton writes that players can expect “a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City” – asserting that Miles’ “multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world” and “we knew that Miles’s origin story as a Spider-Man was something that needed its own game.”

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

He also explains that “It’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.”

The trailer certainly gave us a look at some of Miles’ more unique powers in action, including his invisibility and electro-shock ability. The trailer even opens with Miles’ hands seemingly in a power generator or fuse box of some kind, suggesting he may get to use his shocks for more than just stunning villains.

Speaking of villains, we caught sight of someone will with the hulking mechanical claws and purple aesthetic of The Prowler, as featured in Into The Spider-Verse (and also Miles’ uncle). In the trailer it seems to be a different person, meaning we could be seeing a new interpretation of the villain – or just one with a lot of similarly-equipped underlings.

Will Peter Parker return? It's unlikely. (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man PS5: will Peter Parker return?

Those hoping for a more direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man shouldn’t be disappointed, either. Horton reassured fans that Peter Parker will return in some form, likely in a full-blown sequel, though it doesn’t sound like he’ll get much of a look-in for this particular title, if any:

“Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK. Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”