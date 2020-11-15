SpaceX launch time and live stream: how to watch today

We're gearing up to watch the SpaceX launch live stream today, as four astronauts, including three NASA astronauts, prepare to rocket into space.

The official SpaceX launch time is 7:27pm EST, according to SpaceX and NASA. That's precisely when this Crew-1 mission literally takes off, headed into orbit and onto the International Space Station for six months.

Aboard the small SpaceX Dragon capsule and with the powerful Falcon 9 rocket at their backs are NASA's Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Japan's Soichi Noguchi. You can watch them right now, as they're suited up and inside the capsule, waiting for that 7:27pm liftoff time.

You can watch the SpaceX YouTube live stream below, and we'll be providing updates as the astronauts hurdle into space.

(Image credit: SpaceX)

How to watch the SpaceX live stream video

You should tune in now, but the actual SpaceX launch time is 7:27pm EST tonight. That's Monday morning 12:27am GMT in the UK, and 11:27am AEDT in Australia.

The live stream video is ongoing, with the four astronauts seated in the Dragon capsule now and going through safety checks while on the Kennedy Space Center launchpad.

While this isn't the first manned private space launch NASA has had SpaceX organize, it's a step up from the first mission, back in late May, that had just two NASA astronauts headed to the ISS.

Developing...