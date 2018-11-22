Save 30% on Serif Affinity creative software for Black Friday

Serif has slashed the price of its creative software, brushes and workbooks for Black Friday, with 30% off everything in its online store, including the superb Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer.

Affinity Photo for desktop $49.99/£48.99 $34.99/£33.99

Affinity Photo is well known as an affordable alternative to Photoshop, full of advanced photo editing tools, and for Black Friday it's better value than ever. There's 30% off both the desktop and iPad versions.

Affinity Designer for desktop $49.99/£48.99 $34.99/£33.99

This vector graphics suite is a reasonably priced alternative to Adobe Illustrator, and is packed with all the tools a professional graphic designer needs for creating icons, web graphics, illustrations and much more.

Brushes and books

There's also 30% off Serif's full range of brushes and plugins, including the Nature Brush Pack, Daub Watercolors and Washes, and 180 Smoke and Cloud Brushes, plus the Affinity Designer Workbook to help you get the most from the software.

We don't know exactly when these deals will end, so act swiftly to make sure you don't miss out.