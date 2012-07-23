T3 Awards Phone of the Year - the candidates

TechRadar is sponsoring the Phone of the Year category in this year's glittering T3 Awards, so we thought we'd take an in-depth look at each of the nominees to help you cast your vote.

The shortlist is certainly fascinating, with three different operating systems going head to head and six different handsets from five different manufacturers.

With the iPhone 5 yet to be officially announced, the iPhone 4S heads up Apple's charge and it will be challenged by the flagship Android phone from Samsung – the Galaxy S3.

HTC's One X has won plaudits this year and is also listed, along with Sony's first post-Ericsson headliner the Xperia S.

Samsung's Galaxy Nexus has managed a place and Nokia will be buoyed to have picked up a placement for the Windows Phone 7-toting Nokia Lumia 900.

You can vote for your favourites at http://www.t3.com/awards.