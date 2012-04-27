Sony announces Ice Cream Sandwich on Tablet S

Sony said it would also bring the update to its Tablet P at the same time

Sony announced that Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich is available now for its Tablet S in the US.

Getting the update is just a matter of connecting your Tablet S to available Wi-Fi and following the update prompt.

The update is not yet available in the UK, however, though Sony UK promises it is "coming soon".

With the release of Android 4.0 for Tablet S, Sony fulfilled half of its promise from earlier in the year.

However, Sony said it would also bring the update to its Tablet P at the same time, which is nowhere in sight.

ICS for Sony phones - on schedule

Shifting focus to smartphones, Sony says that Ice Cream Sandwich updates are "progressing as planned" for its Xperia arc S, Xperia neo V, and Xperia Ray devices.

The original plan pegged ICS to hit the devices by early or mid May sometime in the next two to four weeks.

Via The Verge