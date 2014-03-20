Samsung leak could be either the Galaxy S5 Mini or Neo

But the more important question is: will it come in gold?

More evidence that Samsung is getting ready to roll out its Galaxy 5 Neo (or Mini) has surfaced, with the launch possibly coming soon after the Galaxy S5 flagship goes on sale in April.

A user agent profile for a device named the SM-G750A has been spotted on Samsung's servers, pointing to a mid- to high-end smartphone.

The profile also outed a number of specs, including a 2.3GHz quad-core processor - most probably a Snapdragon 800 - and a screen resolution of 720 x 1280, hinting at a smaller device.

Are you The One, Neo?

The profile also says the phone is running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, but that'll probably be boosted up to KitKat come launch.

However this may not necessarily be the Mini - we could be looking at the Galaxy S5 Neo here instead.

Another recent leak outed a different coded device that looked more likely to be the Neo than the Mini, given its price difference to the S5. But even that wasn't definite.

It's all still to play for, but it looks like a more affordable Samsung Galaxy S5 of some form could be in our hands quite soon.

Via Sammobile