Orange confirms 3G fix, explains outage

Reading this on an Orange-powered phone? Probably not.

Orange has released a statement outlining the reasons behind today's network outage that saw the loss of 3G data to its customers.

The problem had been affecting users since midday today, although users could still make calls and texts as per usual.

Orange has since contacted TechRadar with the following statement:

"We can confirm that our mobile data network is now fully restored. The issue stemmed from a configuration change made earlier this afternoon.

"Orange customers who had an existing data session did not lose their connection and were able to continue as normal but a small number experienced issues in making new connections.

"We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced problems with their data services".

At least it's over

Earlier today Orange confirmed that it was looking into the mystery data problem, stating:

"We are aware that some customers may be experiencing reduced data coverage. Our engineers are investigating the issue and are working to resolve it as soon as possible. We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused."

So it's nothing sinister at the root of the problem - so all you Orange customers panicking about not being able to Tweet on the train home from work can now let out a collective sigh of relief.