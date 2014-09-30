OnePlus Two is confirmed - but it's a long wait

Last night an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit with members of the OnePlus team revealed a number of clues about what to expect from the OnePlus One's successor, the OnePlus Two.

We were told to expect the OnePlus Two during the second or third quarter of 2015, so we should see the Chinese company's new handset sometime between April and September.

The OnePlus team member also hinted that by that time Android L should be standard, so we should expect the OnePlus Two to come with Google's new mobile operating system installed.

Size matters

The OnePlus team member also mentioned that a lot of people had been asking for a smaller device. Intriguingly, they said that they hear these requests and that they're thinking about it.

When asked by a Reddit member if the OnePlus Two will be around the same size as the OnePlus One, the OnePlus team member replied "It may or may not be ;)".

However, at a recent Q&A session that TechRadar took part in with OnePlus One last week, we were told that the phone wouldn't be going down to 4.7-inches - while smaller, it will not be matching the iPhone 6 in size, which will please fans looking to stay a little larger.