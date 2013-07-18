LG G2 moniker official as South Korean firm kills 'Optimus'

The rumour mill has been hot about the next LG Optimus G phone, and now the electronics giant has confirmed that its flagship Optimus G successor will be simply known as G2.

"Our vision is to make LG's newest G devices synonymous with excellence, raising the bar even further for the ultimate in user experience," said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Mobile Communications, according to a Korean newswire.

"The new G2 will build upon the excellent reputation established by previous G Series products."

LG has also said that its premium 4:3 display smartphones will also be rebranded as "Vu".

Mysterious LG

With a firm name in place, not much else has been confirmed about the G2 except that it will be powered by the new Snapdragon 800 processor.

Along with other members of the media, TechRadar has been sent a very mysterious invite for an event in New York on August 7, so we're predicting that the phone will be unveiled then.

The invite says "Great 2 have you!" – making it rather easy to assume that it will probably be about the G2, though we won't know for sure until then.