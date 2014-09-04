Kazam outs budget Windows Phone Thunder 340W

Think no-one but Nokia makes Windows phones anymore? Kazam has just announced it is making a Windows Phone 8.1 mobile called the Thunder 340W.

The Kazam Thunder 340W is an entry-level Windows Phone mobile, and apparently it's the first among a future Kazam Windows "range", not a one-off.

"KAZAM is a new mobile brand with a fresh approach that compliments the more personal experience of a Windows Phone," says Andrew Bell of Windows Phone Ecosystem Partners.

That other brands haven't had that much luck with Windows Phone may have something to do with this move. But either way it's good to see a new face arrive.

The Kazam Thunder 340W has a 4-inch IPS screen of 800 x 480 pixel resolution, a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU and 512MB of RAM.

Making full use of the looser restrictions of Windows Phone 8.1, the Thunder 340W also has 512MB of RAM.

Other specs include a 5-megapixel main camera, VGA selfie cam and 1500mAh battery. It's also a dual-SIM phone, suggesting it may also have markets other than the UK in mind.

There are currently no UK pricing or availability details on offer, but we'll be keeping an eye on this as a possible alternative to the Nokia Lumia 530.