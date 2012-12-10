iPhone 5 drops to $150, Kindle Fire HD 8.9 gets $50 off

If you're looking for a tech bargain for Christmas, today could be your lucky day. Best Buy has dropped the iPhone 5 to just $150, while Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 by $50.

It's the 16GB iPhone 5 that's dropped to just $150. The bad news? You'll have to take out a two-year contract. But the deal is for both AT&T and Verizon versions of the handset. Though for the AT&T one you'll have to go into the store, as it's not available online.

Larger capacity versions of the handset have come down in price as well at Best Buy. The 32GB model costs just $249.99 (down from $299.99), and the 32GB $349.99 (down from $399.99). So it's quite a deal.

Fire sale

Not to be outdone, Amazon has slashed the price of its Kindle Fire HD 8.9 by $50 too, for today only. That means the 16GB costs $249, while the 32GB will set you back $319.

Head to Amazon, add it to your cart, and enter the code FIREHD89 at the checkout. Quantities are limited though, so hurry.

Apple did have supply issues with the iPhone 5, but is now listing the handset as in stock. It's lifted its limit of two handsets per person, too.

