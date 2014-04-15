You're going to want an iPhone 6 if this is what iOS 8 is like

We've already put together a pretty substantial wishlist of features we'd like to see in iOS 8, and with June's WWDC on the approach we're beginning to get a better idea of what to expect from Apple's next OS update.

Some features are simple yet much-needed tweaks that'll make iOS a more user-friendly experience, like a more cooperative Siri that can interface with third-party apps.

Apple is also expected to jump aboard the fitness bandwagon with the brand-new Healthbook app, although this has left us wondering where such an app would collect its data. Could the iWatch be an actual, real thing?

Here are eight features iOS 8 may be packing come WWDC 2014: