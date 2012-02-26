Huawei Ascend D1 - dual-core handset launches

Huawei has continued its assault on the mobile phone market, announcing a slew of new handset releases at MWC 2012 – among these is the Huawei Ascend D1

While it has already taken the wraps off of the quad-core Huawei Ascend D Quad, the Huawei Ascend D1 is a similar phone in specs but is packing less processing power. The Huawei Ascend D1 features a 1.5GHz dual core processor, which is still speedy but won't offer the same impact as its quad-core bedfellow.

8MP camera capabilities

The phone also comes with Android 4.0, the same 4.5-inch 720p display as the Huawei Android D Quad, an 8MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera and a 1670 mAh battery.

The Huawei Ascend D1 is April, with networks to be announced.

Oh, and if you are wondering what the D stands for, according to Huawei's MWC presentation, it is all about the diamonds. Let's hope in this time of austerity, people want a bit of bling.