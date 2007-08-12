Cut-price mobile football updates kick-off

The Reporo football alert service provides updates on all UK league games and internationals at a fraction of the cost of text alerts

Football fans who want to keep up-to-date with all the latest scores and action can now try a new phone update service that pings updates to your phone at a fraction of the cost of text alerts.

The Reporo live mobile football service delivers live updates on goals, bookings, substitutions and more for every game in every major UK league - and internationals - as they happen. It has been launched in conjunction with The Carphone Warehouse .

Instead of text alerts, the service uses a downloadable Java application that sits on the phone. It's updated via GPRS data pushed to the device. The service updates around 15 seconds after the event on the pitch. In addition, it provides pre-match line-ups, plus post-match reports and league tables.

The Reporo service costs £1.50 a week or £4 a month, or users can subscribe for the whole season for £25 - and the first week of the service is free to trial. Users can sign up for the service at www.reporo.com or can get the application download by texting REPORO to 60030.