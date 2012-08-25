Apple likely to seek Samsung sales bans in new hearing next month

An injunction hearing next month will establish whether Samsung is hit with sales bans

Apple seems likely to request the ban of some Samsung mobile devices in the United States following its emphatic courtroom victory on Friday.

A California court ruled that the Korean giant must pay Apple $1.05 billion (£665m) in damages after a jury upheld multiple counts of patent infringement.

Now the two sides will meet again on September 20 for an injunction hearing, where the implications of the verdict will be discussed.

Apple must make its requests to the court by August 27, while Samsung will get two weeks to respond before the hearing takes place later in the month.

Maximum restrictions

It seems fair to assume that Apple will push for maximum restrictions against Samsung, given the strength of Friday's verdict in its favour.

The result could be sales bans on multiple Samsung mobile products in the United States.

Meanwhile, Samsung still plans to appeal against the verdict. It had hoped to win $509 million in damages in patent infringement claims of its own. They were dismissed.

