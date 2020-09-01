Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070: everything we know about the new GPU

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 has been announced - the most affordable entry in Nvidia's new Ampere lineup.

While 'affordable' is certainly a relative term, as this is still going to be an expensive card, it won't come with the wallet-busting price tag that the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 will come with.

Still, if you're excited about the new tech that Nvidia is ushering in with this new generation of GPUs, then for many people, the RTX 2070 will be the best GPU, offering (hopefully) awesome performance for less money.

So, here's everything we know so far about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, along with the most convincing rumors we've seen so far.

Nvidia announced the RTX 3070 alongside the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 at its event on September 1.

RTX 3070 price

Out of the three new GPUs that Nvidia has announced, the RTX 3070 is the cheapest at $499 (around £380/AU$680). So, not exactly cheap, as when it comes to RTX cards, Nvidia doesn't really do 'cheap' - but it's probably going to be the most popular card, as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are expected to come with seriously high price tags.

RTX 3070 specs

Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is the most affordable new GPU, it still looks like it's going to be a very powerful GPU in its own right.

The official specs of the RTX 3070 are:

Nvidia GeForce RTX CUDA cores: TBD

TBD Memory: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 PCIe interface: 4.0

This compares to the GeForce RTX 2070 Super, the card it replaces, which comes with 2,560 Nvidia CUDA cores, 14 Gbps of 8GB GDDR6 memory, a boost clock of 1,770MHz and a base clock of 1,605MHz.

The fact that the RTX 3070 comes with 8GB of GDDR6, rather than the faster GDDR6X that the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 sport, means there will be a big gap in performance between the RTX 3070 versus the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. We won't know quite how big the gap is until we fully review all the cards. But, it's something worth noting.

Hopefully, the reduced price of the RTX 3070 should justify Nvidia sticking with the slower memory.