World's lightest Blu-ray notebook from Sony

Sony has proudly launched the Vaio TT notebook, the lightest Blu-ray laptop in the world, weighing just 1.3kg and measuring under an inch (2.5cm) thicl.

The slimline computer has an 11.1-inch XBRITE-DuraView widescreen LCD display (with LED backlight) that is apparently "ideal for Blu-ray Disc movies". Hmm, real film fans might prefer to use the TT's HDMI connection.

Solid gold

Style hounds will be pleased to hear the TT comes in a rainbow of colours, including carbon-fibre black, silk black, champagne gold and crimson red.

There's a good spread of tech options, with Intel Centrino 2 processors ranging from 1.2GHz to 1.4GHz, 2GB to 4GB of RAM, and the choice between a 160GB mechanical hard drive or a 256GB solid state drive.

US customers can expect to pay between $2000 (£1090) for an entry-level spec with DVD burner and $4350 (£2350) for a full-fat Blu-ray and SSD version, when the Vaio TT hits the streets next month.