iPhone 13 launch date confirmed for September 14 – here's all we know

After quite a lot of speculation, we now know for sure that Apple is hosting an event on September 14, and it's very likely to be the iPhone 13's debut.

Apple has confirmed as much via an event poster which it sent to press which very clearly marks the September 14 launch event with just the words 'California streaming.'

That puts some minds to rest, as after various factors (with Covid likely the main one) pushed the iPhone 12 launch from Apple's usual September slot to October, some iPhone fans were worried the iPhone 13 come in October too. Evidently, that's not the case.

We'd also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 7 and new iPad (2021) at the event, following on from the company's tradition. It's also faintly possible the iPad Mini 6 and Apple Watch SE 2 will show up, but we're not certain for those.