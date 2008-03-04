US military investigates YouTube puppy killing

Forums and blogs have been racing to track down the ‘perpetrator’

A YouTube video which appears to show a Marine throwing a puppy off a cliff is being investigated by the US military.

The footage shows a man dressed in military outfit hurling a black and white dog from a cliff, although doubts remain over whether the incident is fake or staged.

However, the video is being taken seriously enough by the authorities for them to launch an investigation. Major Chris Perrine from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii is suggesting that the man may be based at a unit on the island.

Hundreds of comments

The clip became one of the most heavily viewed items on YouTube as reports of the incident hit the internet – with forums and blogs racing to track down the ‘perpetrator’.

Hundreds of comments on the clip castigate the man involved, with one giving out contact details of the base commander and urging others to register their complaints.

A YouTube spokesperson said: "YouTube has clear policies that prohibit inappropriate content on the site. Our community understands the rules and polices the site for inappropriate material.

"When users feel content is inappropriate they can flag it and our staff then review it as quickly as possible to see if it violates our Terms of Use. If users repeatedly break these rules we disable their accounts."