Netflix to double original content as it enters 'Phase 2' shake-up

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has revealed that he hopes to commission more original content for the fast growing streaming service in 2014, saying that the plan is to "double" it.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter Ted said that he'd irked some Hollywood execs by not conforming to the "traditional" Hollywood TV model, which he takes pride in.

Netflix has moved on from being just a dumping ground for old, worn out, TV shows and it's now looking to challenge original content providers like Hulu and Amazon. Sarandos added that he also wants to draw in some big names including Sofia Coppola, Warren Beatty and Jodie Foster.

More blips!

Meanwhile, let us reveal some of our amazing blips for you.