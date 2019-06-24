Intel could slash its processor prices by up to 15% in response to AMD

As AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors get closer to their final release, Intel is rumored to slash desktop processor prices by up to 15% – or up to $75 (about £60, AU$110) at the high end.

This all comes from anonymous sources within the motherboard market, according to a report from DigiTimes. This price cut will apparently apply to desktop chips across the 8th-generation Coffee Lake and 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh lineups.

Will the latest AMD processors put pressure on Intel?

If these rumors are true, the AMD vs Intel competition could certainly heat up, as the Intel Core i9-9900K, if cut by 15%, would only cost about $415 (about £370, AU$600). This would make it a much more competitive price against the $399 (about £315, AU$580) Ryzen 7 3800X that will challenge its position in July.

Now, we would of course take these rumors with a grain of salt, but it would be the first time Intel has dropped prices in response to an AMD Ryzen launch. Could this mean Team Blue is running scared in response to the increased competition?

Trading blows

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors aren't quite out yet, but all of the leaks and rumors we've seen so far, along with AMD's own boasting, hints that these processors will give Intel a run for its money.

If something like the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X does come out at $399 (about £315, AU$580) with equivalent performance to the $499 (£499, AU$805) Core i9-9900K, it doesn't look like a good value proposition for Intel. That alone makes this rumored price drop more believable.

Still, pre-release performance information isn't the most reliable in the world, but luckily the mainstream AMD Zen 2 processors will be out on July 7, and then we'll know how much trouble Intel is in, if any.

