How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online: stream the full movie on Disney Plus now

The second movie ever to launch on Disney Plus Premier Access, Raya and the Last Dragon is now available to watch at home and stream online for all Disney Plus members without the additional PVOD fee. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online today.

Disney Plus deals: see all today's best prices here

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online Release date: Friday, March 5 Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk Directors: Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada Watch now: stream Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month US: Get the exclusive Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle for $13.99 a month

Then, get ready to journey to the magical land of Kumandra and meet brave young warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), her armadillo-cum-pill bug best friend TukTuk (Alan Tudyk), and the last surviving dragon, goofy young Sisu (Awkwafina).

It's up to this trio to defeat the evil Druun monsters once and for all, some 500 years after Kumandra's dragons bravely sacrificed themselves to save humanity. We don't want to spoil the movie for anyone, but if you are interested in learning more, you can read our full Raya and the Last Dragon review.

It's one of many enthusiastic takes on the movie, which has even been compared to the original Mulan by some. Read on for more details on how to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online - or get started right away by grabbing a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online: stream full movie on Disney Plus today

Anyone in countries that have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Disney Plus is well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on the latest Disney animations, it features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon.

(Image credit: Disney)

How to save money on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

Disney Plus just gets better and better with its original content, on top of old favorites. It's the place to watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which is just one in the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan's live-action remake, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

