LG BD570: budget Blu-ray with Wi-Fi

The BD570 can access content on any DLNA compliant device

LG has announced a new budget Blu-ray player – the LG BD570, which is already available online for under £200.

The killer feature is built-in Wi-Fi, enabling the access of extra content via LG NetCast such as images from Google's Picasa Web Albums or YouTube among other services.

The Wi-Fi (or Ethernet) also enables you to access content from other DLNA-compliant devices. There's also BD-Live support as well as the option to connect up a USB hard drive to play DivX and MKV content.

It will also upscale SD content from DVDs.

The new player is a new successor to the LG BD390, a player we were particular fans of when it was released last Autumn.

The BD570 connects to most TVs with a single HDMI cable, ensuring viewers always see the highest possible picture quality with both Blu-ray discs and regular DVDs, which it up-scales to 1080p resolution.