Hades, the best rogue-like game in a decade, is coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

During its E3 2021 keynote event, Microsoft announced that Hades from developer Supergiant Games will be available on its platforms starting on August 13.

For those who missed it, the award-winning rogue-like game picked up several Game of the Year awards last year and was lauded by the likes of the British Academy Game Awards, the Interactive Achievement Awards and won TechRadar’s award for Best Indie Game 2020.

Previously Hades was available on PC and Nintendo Switch, but now Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Xbox Cloud Gaming subscribers will get their chance to play it when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Game Store and physical retailers in August.

A rogue-like for everyone

PS5 owners got a great rogue-like game earlier this year when Returnal came to the console back in April – now it’s Xbox Series X owners’ turn for a great rogue-like experience of their own.

If you’ve yet to play it, you can read our extensive Hades feature to find out what makes the game so utterly addicting but the blend of smooth action, fair mechanics and incremental progress make it more approachable – and more enjoyable – than other games in its genre.

Considering it’ll be available at no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass owners later this year, we’re hoping many more folks will get the opportunity to escape the depths of the Underworld to reunite Zagreus with his mother in what we consider to be one of the best rogue-likes in a decade.