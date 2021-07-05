GTA 6 release date of 2025 seems more likely after new reports

It looks like the reported GTA 6 release date of 2025, which was first suggested by noted Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty YouTuber Tom Henderson, might be more accurate than many first thought.

Henderson claimed that Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel to GTA 5 would be set in a modern-day recreation of Vice City, and that the map will evolve and change over time, similar to how Fortnite’s map changes during new seasons or events.

Henderson’s claims have now been corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier (thanks, Resetera), who said on Twitter that “everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I’ve heard.” Schreier also tweeted that GTA 6 is “still early in development,” and has “an evolving/expanding map.”

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heardJuly 4, 2021 See more

Of course, just because Schreier has lent his backing to Henderson’s claims doesn’t mean that these rumors are confirmed. However, multiple sources always help to make these kinds of leaks more concrete, especially when they’re corroborated by a trusted source.

The fact that GTA 6 is possibly four years away from release may come as a blow to those who are desperate for Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel. If the 2025 release date is to be believed, it means that GTA 6 will release late in the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s lifespan, which is a far cry from the Rockstar’s output during the PS2 and original Xbox generation, which saw the company release GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

More GTA 5 is on the way

The company is currently working on GTA 5: Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will release on November 11, 2021. The remaster will bring “new features and more” to the game according to Rockstar, and PlayStation owners will get to claim GTA Online for free after release until February 2022.

GTA 5 has sold a staggering 130 million copies since its release seven years ago and continues to top the bestseller list despite its age. Grand Theft Auto 5 first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, and was later ported to PS4 and Xbox One in 2014 and PC in 2015.