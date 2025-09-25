Each chassis contains twenty iPhones controlled through powerful PC software APIs

Powering phones through chassis cords is safer than relying on batteries

PC software enables batch control with keyboard, mouse, and file transfers

A Box Phone Farm is a specialized chassis designed to organize and operate multiple iPhones as a single coordinated system.

A new model listed on PhoneFarmBox (iPhone Farm) contains 20 devices, and when stacked into a 42U rack, which can host 21 of these boxes, the capacity reaches 420 phones.

These systems are shipped in split form and can be used simply by inserting the phones after arrival.

How control and operation are managed

There is no need for signing, jailbreaking, or installing any additional apps to control the devices, which makes the setup straightforward despite its scale.

Each chassis is controlled by PC software that offers stable operation and provides rich API access for developers, supporting automatic scripts, HTTP, WebSocket, Python, button, and other interfaces.

It can automatically call the mobile phone to execute, click, slide, simulate the keyboard, find pictures, find colors, and perform OCR.

Batch control functions allow real-time keyboard input, smooth mouse movements, file transfers, and copy-paste operations.

The computer screen projection software provides further integration, enabling centralized management of every phone in the farm.

These boxes support all models from iPhone 6s and above running iOS 13.4 or newer.

However, the phones that come with this iPhone Farm have strict restrictions, as they do not have cameras, do not support SIM access, cannot be wiped, and cannot use iPhone native applications for cloud services.

The power options vary between using the phone’s internal batteries or connecting through the chassis power cord.

Batteries may shut down unexpectedly or create safety concerns if their quality degrades, while the chassis cord is safer but confines the phone to the box.

Box Phone Farms can serve legitimate functions such as stress-testing mobile apps across multiple devices, gathering performance data, or conducting large-scale quality assurance for software.

Their design helps optimize space, ventilation, power, and network connections for 24/7 use.

However, the same technology can be exploited for unlawful purposes, including ad fraud, where operators inflate clicks or installs to manipulate rankings or revenue.

Engaging in such practices can lead to permanent account bans, financial penalties, lawsuits, or even criminal charges.

The starting price for the iPhone Farm empty box without the phones is $700, but if it contains all 20 phones, the price rises to $1,900, with shipping available only to the United States.

Delivery generally takes 5 to 10 days, and customized products cannot be returned after ordering.