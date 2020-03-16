GTA 6 could return to Vice City, based on this fascinating theory

The existence of GTA 6 may be all but inevitable, but even seven years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, we're still no closer to its release. But could we finally know the game's fictional location?

GTA 5 players have been examining a new DLC track for the game's online portion, and believe they've found evidence that the next game will be returning to Vice City, the series' imagined take on the US regions of Miami and Florida. Not only that, but the return could take in areas of Mexico, Michigan and Chicago too, as players match up the map's topography with real world locations.

(Image credit: Imgur)

"Rockstar appear to tease what looks like a map that includes Florida and Mexico in the latest GTA 5 racing DLC's circuit packs," said one commenter on Imgur (via Comic Book). "Strengthening the rumours that GTA VI will be set in Vice City (Miami, Florida) and Southern American city/countries. GTA VI(CE) City seems like the title."

Rockstar, as you'd expect, is yet to comment on the claims.

It could be a while

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Even with these wild fan theories however, don't hold your breath for a GTA announcement any time soon. In a call with investors earlier this year, publisher Take-Two announced that, while its forward slate of games is looking strong, it may be some time until it bears fruit.

"Our goal is, obviously - look, we have insight into many years into the future what the pipeline is," Take-Two president, and GTA publisher Karl Slatoff, said. "And one thing we know for sure is that it will change. And not everything in the pipeline will see the light of day that's currently in the pipeline, and there'll be things that are not in the pipeline that will come out.

"But our goal is to share as much information as we can, to give you insight into what we see, which is a multiyear pipeline. And when exactly we do that, you'll have to wait and see, but really, it will be in the coming months, and when that information comes, you'll know it."